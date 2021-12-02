Immersive Career Mode takes cricket gaming to new heights

With the first test of the Ashes series fast approaching, Big Ant Studios Cricket 22 has hit the shelves with a lot of excitement and anticipation around the new game.

After a delayed release, we finally got our hands on the game and got to see the new gameplay in action for the first time.

So, what has Big Ant Studios done differently this time, and more importantly, why buy it?

We tested Cricket 22 on PS5.

first taste

We started where all budding cricketers should start, in the tutorial. There have been no new cricket games for a while so we thought it would be best to get back to work and learn the new controls.

Slamming Josh Hazlewood across the leg with Joe Root for six, while satisfying, was a bit of a surprise from new commentator Mel Jones, who was asked to play defensively to provide cover!

Root and a left-handed Haseeb Hameed (must be a new technique!) are then guided through the different batting techniques in a hearty and light-hearted batting tutorial that gets the job done.

WORTH IT – Make sure to learn the basics in the tutorial

The same goes for the bowling tutorials with James Anderson, as there doesn’t seem to be much change in the controls for either discipline in the game.

Fielding is where things are made a little more difficult so we would definitely recommend completing the fielding tutorials.

The new direct hit mechanic looks set to be an exciting addition, although we’ve already admitted enough overthrows for an entire Ashes series.

Rage stop warning

When we went to our first match after the tutorial, the confidence was high. We had smashed Hazlewood around the park and were ready to really get into the Australian bowlers.

Our mood changed slightly after a first-ball duck for Joe Root and a failed review.

However, the game gave us some sort of saving grace as it seemed to freeze, leaving us no choice but to stop and try again.

KEY MAN – You can play the Ashes as your favorite player

We hope this second attempt is a sign of things to come as England’s top three scored some points! Playing as Joe Root we went into battle at 104-2.

However, we didn’t do much better in our second attempt with just two runs on the board before being bowled clean by Mitchell Starc.

A stunning 138 not out by Dawid Malan gave England a 148 run win (after another failure from us as Joe Root in the second innings) in what we hope to repeat in The Gabba!

Rise

This is the first cricket game ever to be available on next-gen consoles, so of course there will be improvements.

The loading speed is a huge plus, especially for cricket games which can take a while due to the nature of the sport.

TAKE THAT – Unfortunately we were bowling in this situation

Graphics are noticeably improved as you’d expect, with player similarities much better than ever before.

Add in the newly licensed tournaments like the Big Bash League and The Hundred and it’s a really brilliant looking game.

LOOK GOOD – The new licenses make all the difference

It’s not just for show though, as the gameplay feels smoother and more controlled.

The basic elements of the gameplay haven’t changed all that much, but there are definite improvements to the feel of the game as you knock balls out of the park (or watch your middle stump cartwheel).

young gun

Moving on to Career mode, we can safely say that our first experience of the game is already head and shoulders above anything we’ve seen before from a cricket match.

Right away, the cutscenes with coaches and perks options just create an aura around the game that we haven’t felt before.

IN GAME – Cutscenes are so crucial in career and story modes

It feels like everything you do means something, like there’s a story developing behind the scenes and every choice you make leads you down a different path.

Combine the immersive feel of the career with the enhanced gameplay and Big Ant Studios is on the way to a winner!

HELPING HAND – The coach is there to guide you through the process

With the game only out today, we’re looking forward to continuing our Career Mode and seeing where it takes us…

Our next steps in Career mode took us to the gym, where mini-games can improve (and harm) your performance on the court.

PUMPED – Train your traits in the gym and improve on the pitch

Again, this feels like an addition that really adds something extra to the game mode, so you’ll find we spend a lot of time in the gym.

An important aspect of any Career mode is time, but Cricket 22 seems to have mixed all of its new features nicely with the cricket aspect to create a fun flow that doesn’t feel like a chore.

No matches available

One of the aspects of the game that we were most looking forward to was online, as Big Ant Studios director of development Mike Merren explained that there had been a revamp.

So far we haven’t been able to find a match online, but it’s still early days and we’ll be reviewing that part of the game as soon as possible.

verdict

Big Ant Studios certainly delivered the best cricket game ever.

Classic games like Brian Lara International Cricket are loved for their retro feel but Cricket 22 will be loved by cricket fans because it is a really good cricket game!

Every ball is an event, and it’s not like in previous games where you know exactly what’s coming.

HEAT OF BATTLE – Immerse yourself in the fiercest cricket battles

The bowler’s unpredictability means that as a batsman you have to concentrate, just as if you were in the middle.

Combine this intelligent gameplay with the graphics, licensing and new features in Career Mode, and this game won’t disappoint.

RealSport rating: 4 out of 5 stars