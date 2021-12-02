Sports
Immersive Career Mode takes cricket gaming to new heights
With the first test of the Ashes series fast approaching, Big Ant Studios Cricket 22 has hit the shelves with a lot of excitement and anticipation around the new game.
After a delayed release, we finally got our hands on the game and got to see the new gameplay in action for the first time.
So, what has Big Ant Studios done differently this time, and more importantly, why buy it?
We tested Cricket 22 on PS5.
first taste
We started where all budding cricketers should start, in the tutorial. There have been no new cricket games for a while so we thought it would be best to get back to work and learn the new controls.
Slamming Josh Hazlewood across the leg with Joe Root for six, while satisfying, was a bit of a surprise from new commentator Mel Jones, who was asked to play defensively to provide cover!
Root and a left-handed Haseeb Hameed (must be a new technique!) are then guided through the different batting techniques in a hearty and light-hearted batting tutorial that gets the job done.
The same goes for the bowling tutorials with James Anderson, as there doesn’t seem to be much change in the controls for either discipline in the game.
Fielding is where things are made a little more difficult so we would definitely recommend completing the fielding tutorials.
The new direct hit mechanic looks set to be an exciting addition, although we’ve already admitted enough overthrows for an entire Ashes series.
Rage stop warning
When we went to our first match after the tutorial, the confidence was high. We had smashed Hazlewood around the park and were ready to really get into the Australian bowlers.
Our mood changed slightly after a first-ball duck for Joe Root and a failed review.
However, the game gave us some sort of saving grace as it seemed to freeze, leaving us no choice but to stop and try again.
We hope this second attempt is a sign of things to come as England’s top three scored some points! Playing as Joe Root we went into battle at 104-2.
However, we didn’t do much better in our second attempt with just two runs on the board before being bowled clean by Mitchell Starc.
A stunning 138 not out by Dawid Malan gave England a 148 run win (after another failure from us as Joe Root in the second innings) in what we hope to repeat in The Gabba!
Rise
This is the first cricket game ever to be available on next-gen consoles, so of course there will be improvements.
The loading speed is a huge plus, especially for cricket games which can take a while due to the nature of the sport.
Graphics are noticeably improved as you’d expect, with player similarities much better than ever before.
Add in the newly licensed tournaments like the Big Bash League and The Hundred and it’s a really brilliant looking game.
It’s not just for show though, as the gameplay feels smoother and more controlled.
The basic elements of the gameplay haven’t changed all that much, but there are definite improvements to the feel of the game as you knock balls out of the park (or watch your middle stump cartwheel).
young gun
Moving on to Career mode, we can safely say that our first experience of the game is already head and shoulders above anything we’ve seen before from a cricket match.
Right away, the cutscenes with coaches and perks options just create an aura around the game that we haven’t felt before.
It feels like everything you do means something, like there’s a story developing behind the scenes and every choice you make leads you down a different path.
Combine the immersive feel of the career with the enhanced gameplay and Big Ant Studios is on the way to a winner!
With the game only out today, we’re looking forward to continuing our Career Mode and seeing where it takes us…
Our next steps in Career mode took us to the gym, where mini-games can improve (and harm) your performance on the court.
Again, this feels like an addition that really adds something extra to the game mode, so you’ll find we spend a lot of time in the gym.
An important aspect of any Career mode is time, but Cricket 22 seems to have mixed all of its new features nicely with the cricket aspect to create a fun flow that doesn’t feel like a chore.
No matches available
One of the aspects of the game that we were most looking forward to was online, as Big Ant Studios director of development Mike Merren explained that there had been a revamp.
So far we haven’t been able to find a match online, but it’s still early days and we’ll be reviewing that part of the game as soon as possible.
verdict
Big Ant Studios certainly delivered the best cricket game ever.
Classic games like Brian Lara International Cricket are loved for their retro feel but Cricket 22 will be loved by cricket fans because it is a really good cricket game!
Every ball is an event, and it’s not like in previous games where you know exactly what’s coming.
The bowler’s unpredictability means that as a batsman you have to concentrate, just as if you were in the middle.
Combine this intelligent gameplay with the graphics, licensing and new features in Career Mode, and this game won’t disappoint.
RealSport rating: 4 out of 5 stars
Sources
2/ https://realsport101.com/reviews/cricket-22-review-gameplay-career-mode-online/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]