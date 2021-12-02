World reacts to WTA’s bomb against China

WTA boss Steve Simon (L) with Elina Svitolina and Ash Barty at the 2019 WTA Finals in China (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

WTA boss Steve Simon has received a lot of praise in the tennis world for his bomb decision to suspend all events in China.

Simon announced the staggering decision on Wednesdayfollowed by a threat to withdraw the WTA from China because of the country’s handling of the Peng Shuai scandal.

Peng disappeared from view last month after she alleged that former Deputy Prime Minister Zhang Gaoli forced her into sex before they had a consensual relationship.

Peng’s social media post on Nov. 2 was quickly removed by the Chinese authorities and only she recently appeared in public for the first time disappeared after three weeks.

Simon has previously appealed to China to prove that Peng will not be censored and that her accusations are taken seriously.

“Unfortunately, leadership in China has not credibly addressed this very serious issue,” WTA chairman and CEO Simon wrote in a statement on Wednesday.

“Although we now know where Peng is, I have serious doubts that she is free and safe and not subject to censorship, coercion and intimidation.”

Simon has repeatedly called for a “full and transparent investigation – without censorship” into Peng’s allegations.

He said the move to end the game from his tour in China, including Hong Kong, came with the full support of the WTA board of directors.

“In good conscience, I don’t see how I can ask our athletes to participate there if Peng Shuai is not allowed to communicate freely and is seemingly pressured to contradict her allegation of sexual assault,” said Simon.

“Given the current state of affairs, I am also very concerned about the risks to all our players and staff if we hold events in China in 2022.”

China normally hosts about 10 women’s tennis tournaments each year, including the prestigious season-ending WTA Finals, which are scheduled to be held there for ten years.

The WTA Finals will reportedly bring in about $1.4 million in revenue for the Chinese authorities.

The nation is a source of billions of dollars in revenue for several sports entities based elsewhere, including the WTA, the NBA, and the International Olympic Committee.

Peng Shuai (R) with Su-Wei Hsieh after winning the Wimbledon doubles title in 2013. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Tennis world applauds Steve Simon’s move against China

Simon’s great move was applauded around the world.

“I applaud Steve Simon and the WTA leadership for their strong stance on defending human rights in China and around the world,” said Billie Jean King, International Tennis Hall of Fame member and women’s tennis pioneer.

“The WTA has chosen to be on the right side of history in defending the rights of our players. This is another reason why women’s tennis is the leader in women’s sport.”

Fellow pioneer Martina Navratilova wrote, “This is a bold stance from Steve Simon and the WTA, putting principle above $ and championing women everywhere and Peng Shuai in particular.”

Aussie star John Millman added: “Really strong attitude. Much bigger things in the world than a game of tennis.”

Beijing will host the Winter Olympics in February, and IOC President Thomas Bach said last month: that he spoke to Peng, a three-time Olympian, during a 30-minute video call.

The IOC has not released a video or a transcript of the exchange, saying only that Bach reported saying she was healthy.

The IOC said in a statement that Peng “appeared to be doing well” and said she had asked for privacy.

The IOC has not explained how the call was arranged, although it has worked closely with the Chinese Olympic Committee and government officials to organize the upcoming Games.

Critics have suggested that Peng would not have called the IOC if she was truly free to speak.

