Sports
World reacts to WTA’s bomb against China
WTA boss Steve Simon has received a lot of praise in the tennis world for his bomb decision to suspend all events in China.
Simon announced the staggering decision on Wednesdayfollowed by a threat to withdraw the WTA from China because of the country’s handling of the Peng Shuai scandal.
‘WITH EXCLUDING’: Tennis world rages over $4.2 billion ‘shame’
‘SUCH A PITY’: Tennis world destroyed by Johanna Konta news
Peng disappeared from view last month after she alleged that former Deputy Prime Minister Zhang Gaoli forced her into sex before they had a consensual relationship.
Peng’s social media post on Nov. 2 was quickly removed by the Chinese authorities and only she recently appeared in public for the first time disappeared after three weeks.
Simon has previously appealed to China to prove that Peng will not be censored and that her accusations are taken seriously.
“Unfortunately, leadership in China has not credibly addressed this very serious issue,” WTA chairman and CEO Simon wrote in a statement on Wednesday.
“Although we now know where Peng is, I have serious doubts that she is free and safe and not subject to censorship, coercion and intimidation.”
Simon has repeatedly called for a “full and transparent investigation – without censorship” into Peng’s allegations.
He said the move to end the game from his tour in China, including Hong Kong, came with the full support of the WTA board of directors.
“In good conscience, I don’t see how I can ask our athletes to participate there if Peng Shuai is not allowed to communicate freely and is seemingly pressured to contradict her allegation of sexual assault,” said Simon.
“Given the current state of affairs, I am also very concerned about the risks to all our players and staff if we hold events in China in 2022.”
China normally hosts about 10 women’s tennis tournaments each year, including the prestigious season-ending WTA Finals, which are scheduled to be held there for ten years.
The WTA Finals will reportedly bring in about $1.4 million in revenue for the Chinese authorities.
The nation is a source of billions of dollars in revenue for several sports entities based elsewhere, including the WTA, the NBA, and the International Olympic Committee.
Tennis world applauds Steve Simon’s move against China
Simon’s great move was applauded around the world.
“I applaud Steve Simon and the WTA leadership for their strong stance on defending human rights in China and around the world,” said Billie Jean King, International Tennis Hall of Fame member and women’s tennis pioneer.
“The WTA has chosen to be on the right side of history in defending the rights of our players. This is another reason why women’s tennis is the leader in women’s sport.”
Fellow pioneer Martina Navratilova wrote, “This is a bold stance from Steve Simon and the WTA, putting principle above $ and championing women everywhere and Peng Shuai in particular.”
Aussie star John Millman added: “Really strong attitude. Much bigger things in the world than a game of tennis.”
Beijing will host the Winter Olympics in February, and IOC President Thomas Bach said last month: that he spoke to Peng, a three-time Olympian, during a 30-minute video call.
The IOC has not released a video or a transcript of the exchange, saying only that Bach reported saying she was healthy.
The IOC said in a statement that Peng “appeared to be doing well” and said she had asked for privacy.
The IOC has not explained how the call was arranged, although it has worked closely with the Chinese Olympic Committee and government officials to organize the upcoming Games.
Critics have suggested that Peng would not have called the IOC if she was truly free to speak.
with MONKEY
click here to sign up for our newsletter for the latest and groundbreaking stories from Australia and around the world.
Sources
2/ https://au.sports.yahoo.com/tennis-2021-world-reacts-wta-bombshell-against-china-030845197.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]