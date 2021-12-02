Here’s the latest ACC sports news from The Associated Press | State news





ATLANTA (AP) Brad Davison scored nine straight points midway through the second half to finish with 27, leading No. 23 Wisconsin to a 70-66 win over Georgia Tech. The Badgers (6-1) held a one-point lead at halftime before building a 10-point lead behind Davison’s play in the second half. Michael Devoe scored 33 points for Georgia Tech (5-2), who ended their five-game winning streak. The Yellow Jackets forced a draw at 61-all on a three-point play by Devoe with 5:27 left. Devoe scored 17 of his points in the first half. CHAPEL HILL, NC (AP) Caleb Love scored 22 points to help North Carolina regain control after halftime, and the Tar Heels handled number 24 Michigan 72-51 in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge Wednesday night. North Carolina led 29-27 at halftime, but shot in 58% after the break to turn the game into a surprise loss. Dawson Garcia added 14 points, while Armando Bacot had 11 points and 14 rebounds. Michigan big man Hunter Dickinson fouled Bacot twice in the space of 12 seconds early in the second half and went to the bench with four fouls. UNC took advantage while Dickinson sat for over 10 minutes. EAST LANSING, Michigan (AP) Malik Hall scored eight of his 15 points in a 1:34 stretch early in the second half to help No. 22 Michigan State build the big lead needed to finish Louisville 73-64 in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. The Spartans overcame 19 turnovers by playing well in spurts and making 10 of 18 3-pointers. Midway through the second half, the Cardinals were 20 points behind. Louisvilles El Ellis scored 16 of his career-high 22 points in under six minutes, narrowing the deficit to eight points with 1:26 left. RALEIGH, NC (AP) Dereon Seabron scored a career-high 39 points with 18 rebounds and NC State defeated Nebraska 104-100 in a marathon, four-overtime Big Ten-ACC Challenge. The 39 points was also a record for the Big Ten-ACC Challenge. Ebenezer Dowuona scored four points for the Wolfpack but blocked a career-high eight shots. NC State had a total of 11 blocks. Alonzo Verge scored 25 points for Nebraska (5-3) before making a mistake in the closing seconds. He had traded large baskets with Seabron at the last minute for six periods. Freshman Bryce McGowens added 24 points and nine rebounds for the Huskers. UNIVERSITY PARK, Penn. (AP) Sam Waardenburg scored 14 points and Kameron McGusty, Charlie Moore and Isaiah Wong each scored 12 and Miami defeated Penn State 63-58 in a Big Ten/ACC Challenge game. Jaheam Cornwall made two foul shots to narrow the deficit of Penn States to 60-58 with 1:31 left. McGusty missed a 3-pointer on Miami’s next possession, but Jordan Miller secured the offensive rebound and McGusty followed the miss with a made 3 to seal it with 38 seconds to go. Penn State used a 15-2 run and turned a 38-30 lead into a 45-40 lead when Jalanni White laid up with 12:16 left. John Harrar scored 16 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for Penn State. ONDATE (AP) Notre Dame is working on a deal to promote defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman to head coach to replace Brian Kelly. So says an knowledgeable person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because nothing is final yet. Kelly left for LSU earlier this week. The first piece of Notre Dames’ future plan has already fallen into place. Offensive Offensive Coordinator Tommy Rees informed Notre Dame that he would remain with the Fighting Irish rather than join Kelly. Freeman is 35 years old and is considered a rising star in coaching. COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) Justyn Mutts hit a jumper and 1 of 2 free throws in the last 20 seconds and Virginia Tech stopped Maryland 62-58 in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. Virginia Tech (6-2), leading 31-29 at halftime over Hunter Cattoors’ 3-pointer in the last minute, fell behind 43-36 after a dunk from a rebound from Julian Reese at 11:58 to go . Cattoor and Nahiem Alleyne dropped 3s to set a 13-3 run that put the Hokies at 49-46 with 5:54 left and never trailed again in ending a six-game run against the Terrapins (5-3). DALLAS (AP) The latest meeting on expanding the College Football Playoff has wrapped up in Dallas without any announcement. Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby says the CFP management committee has made good progress, but there is still work to be done. The next meeting could take place in January. CFP Executive Director Bill Hancock says there remains a strong consensus to expand the field by four teams. How and when are up for debate. A proposed 12-team model unveiled in June is still at the heart of discussions. There is still hope that it can be implemented before the 2024 season.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wxow.com/news/state-news/here-is-the-latest-acc-sports-news-from-the-associated-press/article_736e0757-c4cc-54e5-b105-39f8f76ba97d.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos