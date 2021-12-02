Buy tickets, COVID protocols, stream

Sports
College basketball returned to the Carrier Dome last month. This month it’s high school football’s turn.
The high school soccer championship weekend is back in Syracuse University’s Carrier Dome after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Five state champions will be crowned during the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Finals on Friday and Saturday.
Here’s what you need to know if you’re going to the Dome or want to watch a broadcast online:
Who plays in the New York State Football Championships?
Here is the grid for the New York State Finals:
Friday
Class D: moria (Section 7) vs. Tioga (Section 4), afternoon
Class A, first class: Somers (Section 1) vs. Christian Brothers Academy (Section 3), 3 p.m.
Class C: Schuylerville (Section 2) vs. Chenango Forks (Section 4), 6 p.m.
Saturday
Class B: Pleasantville (Section 1) vs. Maine-Endwell (Section 4), afternoon
Class AA: Carmel (Section 1) vs. Bennett (Section 6), 3 p.m.
Title yacht:Maine-Endwell, Chenango Forks, Tioga brace for state soccer championships
Class A, first class: Somers faces a ‘different’ challenge in the state championship
Class B:Pleasantville meets its best opponent ‘by far’ in five-time state champion
Class AA:Dominant Carmel meets fast, physical enemy in first state title game
How can I buy tickets to the NYSPHSAA Championships?
All tickets are digital and must be purchased via Ticketmaster at the Carrier Dome checkout website. General admission tickets for each day are $10 each and children 5 and under are free. Friday tickets are good for all three games on that day and Saturday’s games include both the Class B and Class AA games.
There is a processing fee of $1 per ticket. Customers scan their mobile tickets from their smartphone. University of Syracuse has a complete guide to mobile ticketing, including how to access and transfer tickets to another recipient.
There will be no cash sales at the gate or at the cash register.
Are there ticket discounts for seniors or students?
New.
Where can I park for the NYSPHSAA Championships?
Parking is $10 in the Stadium West parking lots, which are located between the Carrier Dome and Route 81.
Which gates do I have to enter at the Carrier Dome?
Gates A, B and C are open for fan access. Spectators are not allowed into the building with food or drink. Doors open one hour before the first game of the day.
Gates A and C are handicapped accessible and wheelchair platforms are located in aisles 103 and 115.
Will there be concessions in the Carrier Dome?
Yes. The concession stands are open during all matches. No alcoholic drinks are sold.
Is a COVID Vaccine Requirement to Attend the NYSPHSAA Championships?
New. The Carrier Dome is the only indoor high school soccer venue in the state this year, but vaccination is not required because it is an event with less than 5,000 participants.
What are the COVID protocols for the NYSPHSAA Championships in the Carrier Dome?
Masks are mandatory for all fans regardless of vaccination status. Social-distance seating is encouraged where possible, which shouldn’t be too difficult. The Carrier Dome has a capacity of 49,057. It is the largest dome structure on a university campus in the country.
The NYSPHSAA Championship Protocol for Student Athletes and Coaching Staff can be found here.
Will the NYSPHSAA Championships be on TV?
New. Spectrum owns the exclusive rights to broadcast the state championships, but has chosen not to do so this year.
How can I watch the NYSPHSAA Championships livestream?
The games will be streamed live by the NFHS Network on the NYSPHSAA . main pagehere.
The NFHS network requires a subscription to watch. Subscriptions cost $10.99 per month or $69.99 for a year. You can watch from a computer browser or a smartphone, Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku or Google TV.
Click on the lesson below to watch a specific match.
Are there any hotels reserved for fans and family?
Yes. If you’re still looking for a place to sleep, NYSPHSAA has partnered with IHG Hotels of Upstate New York to block rooms in several hotels:Holiday Inn Express Syracuse North Airport,Holiday Inn Express Syracuse Airport,Holiday Inn Express & Suites Dewitt,Holiday Inn Express Syracuse Fairgrounds,Staybridge Suites Syracuse Liverpool,Candlewood Suites Syracuse Airport.
