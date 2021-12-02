Sports
NHL recap: Igor Shesterkin, New York Rangers fall at Philadelphia Flyers, 4-1
Igor Shesterkin made 33 saves on 34 shots and Artemi Panarin added a goal and an assist as the New York Rangers defeated the Philadelphia Flyers by a final score of 4-1 on Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden.
It is the Flyers’ seventh straight loss as the Rangers skated to their fourth straight win in a classic event of two teams going in completely opposite directions.
The action is below, although it’s not for the faint of heart.
drop puck
So when a team is not doing well, there are good things that can happen and yet bad results still happen. The case and point is the Rangers’ first power play where the Flyers actually had a decent kill, but saw a Jacob Trouba blast undo all their previous work to result in a 1-0 deficit in under four minutes.
Carter Hart was then screened by his own defenders when Flyers night got off to an unfavorable start.
Despite a solid number of shots towards the Rangers net and Igor Shesterkin, the Flyers failed to find the back of the net in a flurry after the Trouba opener.
Dryden Hunt would extend the lead with a slick play under the cover of Ivan Provorov and a quick shot that defeated Hart to extend the lead to 2-0 not before 10 minutes had passed.
Not an ideal first 20 minutes for the Flyers looking to put an end to a six-game lost slip, to say the least.
After 20: Rangers 2, Flyers 0
The second period didn’t get off to a great start as the Rangers would fill their lead with an early goal to make it 3-0.
Chris Kreiders 16th only 34 seconds in moved things from comeback mode not to lose 8-0 mode.
A five-minute major before boarding Hunt would give the Flyers a chance to return to respectability, although that meant the power play produced everything right.
A slew of saves from Shesterkin seven in all and a few borrowed sticks later and the Flyers were sent off on all five minutes of their power play earned by Justin Braun’s bloody face.
If it’s not going your way, it really isn’t going your way.
A glimmer of hope as Morgan Frost poked one home with just over 10 minutes left in the second as the Flyers pulled in two at 3-1 and there was plenty of game left and hopefully not on the power play.
After 40: Rangers 3, Flyers 1
The Flyers came out to start the third attempting to get back into the game, but it didn’t seem to carry the desperation one would expect from a team potentially heading for their seventh straight loss.
It wasn’t that they weren’t trying to do anything, it just wasn’t the tenacity and aggressiveness you expected to see. For example, just four shots on target in the first 12 minutes of a period and two goals.
That allowed the Rangers to slow down as the period waned and essentially silence Flyers’ comeback bid in a slow and methodical fashion.
Keeping the Flyers’ hopes alive was a stellar effort by Hart, with the Rangers denying opportunities for Class A couples, from weird rushes to one-timers. As has often been the case in the last dozen games, the man in the fold deserved a much better fate.
To make the injury worse, Adam Fox would give the Flyers one last chance to fail in the power play with four minutes to go. After nothing happened, shocker Hart would leave the net for the extra skater with two minutes to go.
The only question was whether the Rangers netminder would really try to score a goal. Instead, it was Artemi Panarin who picked Claude Girouxs and sealed the deal with his sixth of the season to make it 4-1 in New York.
Final: Rangers 4, Flyers 1
BSH Three stars:
1. Igor Shesterkin
2. Carter Hart
3. Artemi Panarin
