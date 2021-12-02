18 years, 0.5 medals Can Indian table tennis players finally flourish at World Youth Championship?





Given the good medal time of Indian table tennis especially in 2021, the heart of the adventurous and ambitious Indian table tennis fan cannot help but look forward with anticipation to the ITTF World Youth Table Tennis Championships which kicks off in Portugal from December 2nd. . If the seniors on the track such as Manika Batra, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Achanta Sharath Kamal and Harmeet Desai have consistently done well, the juniors also keep up with them and stand out for their own merit. This group of youngsters is bright and motivated with a wide range of skills and a united mindset to go out and conquer, and they all share the same common thirst for a medal shower. Led by U-15 World No. 3 Suhana Saini, U-17 World No. 4 Yashaswini Ghorpade and U-17 World No. 2 Payas Jain, India is doing exceptionally well on the youth table tennis circuit. gold medals galore at European WTT tournaments, just to name a few. Fearless to take on the Chinese or take on the world’s best, this troop of youngsters looks most likely to end the nation’s medal-starved state at the World Youth Championships. Hong Kong’s Ng Wing Nam and Soumyajit Ghosh won bronze in mixed doubles at 2010 World Junior Championships (Source: ITTF World) Started in 2003 as the World Junior Championships (played only to U-18 podiums), the prestigious event has only earned India a half medal to date. It’s been 18 years since the event started and it wasn’t until 2010 that former table tennis sensation Soumyajit Ghosh paired up with Hong Kong player Ng Wing Nam in mixed doubles to win a bronze medal. In table tennis, unlike tennis or most other sports, a medal is scored as ‘half’ if it is won by a player in doubles where both players do not belong to the same country. Since Ghosh’s partner was from Hong Kong, the bronze medal is only considered a ‘half’. The tournament has now changed proportions to now include U-19 and is currently known as the World Youth Championships and India will field players in each category of the event – men’s team, women’s team, men’s singles, women’s singles, men’s doubles, women’s doubles, mixed doubles in the category U-15 and in the U-19, India participates not only in the men’s team U-19. With so many young and talented rowers ready to start their campaign and give their best, a medal shower could be imminent and the ‘half’ medal could turn into a fuller one. This is the Indian squad for the World Youth Championships: U-19: Payas Jain | Swastika Ghosh | Diya Chitale | Yashaswini Ghorpade | Lakshita Narang U-15: Preyesh Raj | Suhana Saini | Abhinandh | Shankhadip | Ankur | Kaashvi | Sayali | Pritha

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thebridge.in/table-tennis/18-years-05-medals-india-table-tennis-flourish-world-youth-championships-27080 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos