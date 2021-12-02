Minnesota Takes Flight to Sin City as They Prepare for Cliff Keen Invitational





wrestling | 01-12-21 18:37:00 hours MINNEAPOLIS – No. 12 Minnesota heads out this weekend for one of the biggest tournaments of the regular season as they compete for the Cliff Keen Invitational in Las Vegas, Nev. The two-day event will be held at the Las Vegas Convention Center, beginning Friday morning and ending Saturday afternoon. Of the 26 teams competing in this weekend’s event, ten have been ranked in the NWCA Coaches Poll, including some household names in collegiate wrestling such as Michigan, Ohio State, Cornell and Nebraska. The Gophers last competed in the Cliff Keen Invitational in 2019, where they finished seventh as a team and walked away with one champion, as Brayton Lee won the title at 149 pounds after beating Ohio State’s Sammy Sasso in the final with a score of 6-4. In Minnesota, a total of seven wrestlers will compete in the event. All coverage of the Cliff Keen Invitational will be broadcast live on FloWrestling. Minnesota Lineup: 133 – Jake Glivac (5-1) 141 – No. 23 Jake Bergeland (4-2) 149 – No. 21 Michael Blockhus (5-1) 165 – Buy Carlson (7-3) 174 – No. 21 Jared Kratiger (4-2) 197 – No. 15 Michial Foy (4-2) HWT- Keaton Kluever (6-4) Climbing the ladder

Michial Foy welcomed himself into the Division I rankings last week after rolling to the 9-3 upset victory over No. 12 Tanner Sloan against South Dakota State last Sunday. Now, after entering this week’s FloWrestling rankings, this weekend will see Foy get his chance to make even more noise against the top league as he enters a loaded 197 pound disc with a tournament high-eleven ranked wrestlers. Middleweight Mayhem Perhaps the weight class of the tournament is 149 pounds, where Michael Blockhus will represent the Maroon & Gold. In the weight class, the top two wrestlers are at 149 and a total of eight wrestlers in the top 20, as Blockhus looks set to put in a good performance in a tournament that is sure to have some seeding implications in March. First time in Vegas Minnesota joins the action of the Cliff Keen Invitational this weekend with unique circumstances as six of the seven Gopher representatives participate in the event for the very first time. Michael Blockhus is the only athlete to make a return trip to the Sin City as he placed sixth in 2019 with 141 pounds as a member of the Northern Iowa program. Next one Minnesota will see its final competition before the Christmas break next weekend, where they will travel to Cedar Falls, Iowa for the UNI Open on Saturday, December 11 for the final open tournament scheduled for the Big Ten doubles competition.

