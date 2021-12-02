Sports
WTA suspends events in China over Peng Shuai concerns
Body cites failure of authorities to investigate allegations of sexual abuse by political leader
The Womens Tennis Association (WTA) has taken the unprecedented step to immediately suspend all of its events in China, citing authorities’ failure to address the allegations of sexual abuse of Chinese star Peng Shuais by a former senior leader of the to include the Communist Party.
WTA chairman Steve Simon said he was announcing the immediate suspension of all WTA tournaments in China, including Hong Kong. In good conscience, I don’t see how I can ask our athletes to participate there if Peng Shuai is not allowed to communicate freely and has seemingly been pressured to contradict her allegation of sexual assault, he said. Given the current state of affairs, I am also very concerned about the risks to all our players and staff if we were to hold events in China in 2022.
China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin responded to the suspension, saying China was against the politicization of sports.
Ms. Peng had posted on Chinese social media on Nov. 2 in which she revealed that she had been sexually assaulted by former Deputy Prime Minister Zhang Gaoli 10 years ago, when she was 25 and he 65, and then began a years-long affair with him. The post was removed by censors within half an hour of posting and was followed by extensive censorship to remove all information on the case.
The WTA and a number of stars expressed concern about Ms Pengs’ whereabouts after she disappeared from view two weeks after the statement and her account on Sina Weibo, a Chinese Twitter equivalent, was blocked from the public.
Peng’s Safety
In response to the outburst of concern, Chinese state media then released videos showing the former number one in the world women’s doubles in Beijing, dining with friends and attending a youth tournament. The WTA replied that the videos did not answer questions about her safety or the allegations, adding that they had not been able to contact her.
Mr Simon announced the suspension of tournaments, saying: When Peng Shuai made an allegation of sexual assault against a top official of the Chinese government on November 2, 2021, the Womens Tennis Association recognized that Peng Shuais’ message should be listened to and taken seriously. be taken. . The players of the WTA, not to mention women around the world, deserve nothing less. From then on, Peng Shuai showed the importance of speaking up, especially when it comes to sexual assault, and especially when powerful people are involved. As Peng said in her post: Even if it’s like an egg smashing against a rock, or if I’m drawn like a moth to the flame and invite to self-destruction, I’ll tell the truth about you. She knew the dangers she would face, but she went out anyway. I admire her strength and courage.
He added that the matter has since been censored in China, while Chinese officials have been given the opportunity to end this censorship, demonstrably prove that Peng is free and able to speak without interference or intimidation, and the charge of sexual assault. in a complete, fair and transparent manner.
Unfortunately, he added, the leadership in China has failed to address this very serious issue in any credible way. Although we now know where Peng is, I have serious doubts that she is free and safe and not subject to censorship, coercion and intimidation. The WTA has been clear about what is needed here, and we reiterate our call for a full and transparent, non-censorship investigation into the allegation of sexual assault by Peng Shuais.
He said he was very sorry[s]It’s come to this and the tennis communities in China and Hong Kong are full of great people we’ve worked with for years. However, he added: “Unless China takes the steps we have asked for, we cannot endanger our players and staff by holding events in China. China’s leaders have left the WTA no choice.
Sources
2/ https://www.thehindu.com/sport/tennis/womens-tennis-tour-suspends-china-events-over-peng-concerns/article37800362.ece
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]