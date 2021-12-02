WTA suspends events in China over Peng Shuai concerns

Body cites failure of authorities to investigate allegations of sexual abuse by political leader



The Womens Tennis Association (WTA) has taken the unprecedented step to immediately suspend all of its events in China, citing authorities’ failure to address the allegations of sexual abuse of Chinese star Peng Shuais by a former senior leader of the to include the Communist Party.

WTA chairman Steve Simon said he was announcing the immediate suspension of all WTA tournaments in China, including Hong Kong. In good conscience, I don’t see how I can ask our athletes to participate there if Peng Shuai is not allowed to communicate freely and has seemingly been pressured to contradict her allegation of sexual assault, he said. Given the current state of affairs, I am also very concerned about the risks to all our players and staff if we were to hold events in China in 2022.

China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin responded to the suspension, saying China was against the politicization of sports.

Ms. Peng had posted on Chinese social media on Nov. 2 in which she revealed that she had been sexually assaulted by former Deputy Prime Minister Zhang Gaoli 10 years ago, when she was 25 and he 65, and then began a years-long affair with him. The post was removed by censors within half an hour of posting and was followed by extensive censorship to remove all information on the case.

The WTA and a number of stars expressed concern about Ms Pengs’ whereabouts after she disappeared from view two weeks after the statement and her account on Sina Weibo, a Chinese Twitter equivalent, was blocked from the public.

Peng’s Safety

In response to the outburst of concern, Chinese state media then released videos showing the former number one in the world women’s doubles in Beijing, dining with friends and attending a youth tournament. The WTA replied that the videos did not answer questions about her safety or the allegations, adding that they had not been able to contact her.

Mr Simon announced the suspension of tournaments, saying: When Peng Shuai made an allegation of sexual assault against a top official of the Chinese government on November 2, 2021, the Womens Tennis Association recognized that Peng Shuais’ message should be listened to and taken seriously. be taken. . The players of the WTA, not to mention women around the world, deserve nothing less. From then on, Peng Shuai showed the importance of speaking up, especially when it comes to sexual assault, and especially when powerful people are involved. As Peng said in her post: Even if it’s like an egg smashing against a rock, or if I’m drawn like a moth to the flame and invite to self-destruction, I’ll tell the truth about you. She knew the dangers she would face, but she went out anyway. I admire her strength and courage.

He added that the matter has since been censored in China, while Chinese officials have been given the opportunity to end this censorship, demonstrably prove that Peng is free and able to speak without interference or intimidation, and the charge of sexual assault. in a complete, fair and transparent manner.

Unfortunately, he added, the leadership in China has failed to address this very serious issue in any credible way. Although we now know where Peng is, I have serious doubts that she is free and safe and not subject to censorship, coercion and intimidation. The WTA has been clear about what is needed here, and we reiterate our call for a full and transparent, non-censorship investigation into the allegation of sexual assault by Peng Shuais.

He said he was very sorry[s]It’s come to this and the tennis communities in China and Hong Kong are full of great people we’ve worked with for years. However, he added: “Unless China takes the steps we have asked for, we cannot endanger our players and staff by holding events in China. China’s leaders have left the WTA no choice.