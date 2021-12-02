Chambers stays in Green and Gold





MILDURA’s Dillon Chambers has retained his place in Table Tennis Australia’s national team for 2022.

The 23-year-old, who practices his trade in Germany, was one of 10 male players selected in the roster of 16 who will wear green and gold at international events next year.

Chambers, who plays for the club ASV Grunwettersbach, made the move to Europe to face some of the best players in the world in the hopes that it would increase his chances of playing in the World Championships, as well as the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

“Goals for 2022 are mainly the Commonwealth Games, but I also hope to have enough good international performances to reach the top 256 in the world rankings so that I can play world championships,” he said.

“Unfortunately, the new ranking system is based more on the number of participants than anything else, so the rankings are very inaccurate and it can be a matter of luck whether you play against a weak player in the first round of a tournament, or against someone who could be the top 10 in the world but doesn’t have enough ranking points to get around the qualifying rounds.

“That’s why I’m trying to maximize the number of international events I play next year so that I have the best chance of climbing the rankings.”

The rising star admitted that a lack of funding for Australian players limited their ability to play internationally.

“I recently played in Slovenia in a world tour event with no significant results (lost first round against strong opponents) and I will try to play again in January in a similar but slightly smaller event in Düsseldorf,” he said.

“But I don’t have the money at this stage to play anymore unless I’m successful with an International Table Tennis Federation grant to assess the impact of the coronavirus on my plans and my income around the time of moving last year.” compensate. to Germany.”

Chambers has so far mainly played with Grunwettersbach’s second team in this Bundesliga campaign.

However, the upper side is struggling a bit more and although they are not threatened with degradation yet, they are keeping their heads above water.

