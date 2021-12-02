Michigan stumbles in North Carolina in Big Ten/ACC Challenge





Next UM event: Saturday December 4 — vs. San Diego State (Crisler Center), 1 p.m. (TV: CBS) CHAPEL HILL, NC — The 24th-ranked University of Michigan basketball team fell 72-51 against North Carolina on Wednesday night (December 1) in a Big Tenn/ACC Challenge matchup at Roy Williams Court at the Dean E. Smith Center. freshman Moussa Diabate earned his first collegiate start, going 5-for-5 from the field in the first half to score 11 of his team-leading 13 points, while Eli Brooks scored 11 points and added three assists, six rebounds and two steals. freshman Caleb Houston completed the top scorers for UM with eight points and had seven rebounds with a team high. Off the couch, freshman Frankie Collins added four points and four rebounds, and Brandon Johns Jr. had five points, two rebounds and two assists. Diabate came out early to score seven of the Wolverines’ first 12 points, while Michigan (4-3) trailed 13-12 with 11:09 left in the first half. He continued to accelerate the UM attack and the Wolverines took a 21-18 advantage in media timeout with 5:45 in the half. Michigan’s offense faltered in the closing three minutes of the first half and UNC (5-2) went on a 7-0 run to take a 29-27 locker room lead at halftime. Diabate led Michigan by 11 points in the first 20 minutes, while Houston added eight points and five rebounds and Brooks had six points, three rebounds and three assists. Michigan was unable to put together offensive runs, and Hunter Dickinson was forced to sit on two quick fouls to start the second half and the Wolverines struggled to score. UM tried to get things going after an attack from Johns to the rim and a three-pointer, but North Carolina continued to pick up the pace of the game, taking a 51-38 lead with 9:35 left in the game. The Tar Heels went on a 20-5 run to take the game out of reach, and Michigan was unable to generate a sustained charge in the closing minutes. UM returns to Crisler Center on Saturday (Dec. 4) at 1:00 PM to host San Diego State. The match will be broadcast live on CBS.

