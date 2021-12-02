Pakistani squads name for West Indies Series and U19 Cricket World Cup





Pakistan has announced their squads for the upcoming T20I and ODI series against the West Indies along with U19 Asia Cup and ICC Men’s U19 Cricket World Cup.

For the T20Is, Pakistan Cricket Board has chosen a 15-man roster similar to a squad that played in the recently concluded T20I series against Bangladesh, with the exception of Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Shoaib Malik, who have all been omitted . Fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain has been added to the T20I mix. “Since we have been playing T20Is since October and now have quite a solid and balanced side, we have decided to reduce the number of players to 15. As such, we have not included Imad Wasim, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Shoaib Malik,” said Pakistan. Main voter Mohammed Wasim. In consultation with Hasan Ali and bearing in mind that he has been playing cricket non-stop since returning from a back injury, we have decided to release him from this series, he added. Of the 17 players available for selection to the England ODIs in July, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah and Mohammad Wasim Jr Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Salman Ali Agha and Sarfaraz Ahmed replaced in the 17-man squad for the ODI series. Abdullah Shafique has been named as a traveling reserve. Babar Azam will lead Pakistan against the West Indies and Shadab Khan will continue as his vice-captain. T20I crew: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir. ODI team:Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Hasnain, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir. travel reserve: Abdullah Shafique. Pakistan has also named their side for the upcoming U19 Asia Cup and the ICC Men’s U19 Cricket World Cup. Lahore-born Qasim Akram has been named the side’s captain. PCB has appointed a roster of 15 players for the ICC U19 CWC to be played in the West Indies in January-February 2022. Skipper Qasim, openers Abdul Wahid Bangalzai and Mohammad Shehzad, and mid-range batter Irfan Khan Niazi will make their second U19 CWC appearance after the previous edition in South Africa, where Pakistan finished third. Qasim has been impressive for Central Punjab in all three formats in the 2020-21 domestic season, Wahid made a remarkable double century for Balochistan in the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy and he also put in impressive performances in the National T20. Representing Central Punjab in the National T20, Irfan was impressive with the ball, while Shehzad had a reputation for being one of the most prolific hitters in the 2021-22 U19 one-day matches and three-day events. U19 Selection:Qasim Akram (c), Abdul Faseeh, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Ahmed Khan, Ali Asfand, Arham Nawab, Awais Ali, Faisal Akram, Haseebullah, Irfan Khan Niazi, Maaz Sadaqat, Mehran Mumtaz, Mohammad Shehzad, Rizwan Mehmood, Zeeshan Zameer. Travel reserves: Ghazi Ghori (wk), Mohammad Zeeshan.

