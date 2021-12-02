Hours after Chinese tennis boycott, IOC spoke to star player Peng Shuai

London — Just hours after the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) all tournaments in China suspended Due to concerns about player Peng Shuai, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said it had held a second video call with her and that she “appeared safe and sound, given the difficult situation she is in”.

In early November, Peng, the former Wimbledon and French Open doubles champion and Olympic medalist, took to social media to post that she had been forced into a sexual relationship with a high-ranking Chinese official, former Deputy Prime Minister Zhang Gaoli. Her post was deleted minutes later and Peng was not seen in public for nearly three weeks.

An email quoted by Chinese state media, allegedly sent by Peng to the WTA, retracted her allegations. But other tennis players became concerned and started using the hashtag #WhereisPengShuai to draw attention to the matter.

Finally, she was featured on Chinese state television and appeared at a youth tennis event. Another video of Peng, which appeared to be scripted and staged, was posted on Twitter by the editor of a gossip newspaper closely affiliated with the ruling Communist Party in China.

All of this was not enough evidence to prove its safety, according to the WTA, and on Wednesday the union said it was suspending a 10-year agreement with China to host championship games there. The head of the WTA had previously valued the deal at $1 billion.

The IOC said in a statement Thursday that “a team” from the commission held a second video call with Peng, but it did not say who was part of that team, or what was discussed. It also didn’t yield any photos or video of the conversation.

“There are several ways to achieve her well-being and safety. We have taken a very human and person-centred approach to her situation,” the IOC said. “We are using ‘silent diplomacy’ which, given the circumstances and based on the experience of governments and other organizations, is seen as the most promising way to act effectively on such humanitarian issues.”

“While we now know where Peng is, I have serious doubts that she is free and safe and not subject to censorship, coercion and intimidation,” said Steve Simon, the chairman and CEO of the WTA, in a statement released to the news. of the WTA was placed. second IOC call. “The WTA has been clear about what is needed here, and we reiterate our call for a full and transparent investigation – without censorship – into the allegation of sexual abuse against Peng Shuai.”

“In good conscience, I don’t see how I can ask our athletes to participate there if Peng Shuai is not allowed to communicate freely and has apparently been pressured to contradict her allegation of sexual assault,” Simon said in his statement. announced the suspension. of tournaments. “To further protect Peng and many other women around the world, it is more urgent than ever for people to speak out. The WTA will do everything possible to protect its players. As we do that, I hope leaders around the world world will go on speak out so that justice can be done for Peng, and all women, regardless of the financial consequences.”

Commenting on the WTA’s decision on Thursday, Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said China “had already expressed our opinion. We have always been against behavior that politicizes sports.”

Articles about Peng are reportedly censored on the internet in China, and online searches for her name lead to positive stories about her tennis career.

The IOC has a vested interest in maintaining good relations with China. The Winter Olympics are scheduled for February in Beijing.

