Olympic heroes to communicate with school children across the country about fitness, sports





In response to an appeal from Prime Minister Narendra Modi a few months ago, the Center has roped in Olympians and Paralympians to engage with schoolchildren through a campaign on issues such as the importance of a balanced diet, fitness and sport.

Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra will kick off the campaign with his visit to Shanskardham School in Ahmedabad on December 4. Students from 75 schools in Gujarat will be brought to the institution for the interactive session. An announcement to the tune was made by the Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur on Twitter. He wrote: PM Sh @narendramodi ji called on our Olympians and Paralympians to visit schools and interact with students about the importance of santulit aahaar, fitness, sports and more. From December 4, @Neeraj_chopra1 will be at Sanskardham School in Ahmedabad to launch this mission. Speaking of the initiative, Chopra said, it will accelerate the momentum towards creating a fitness-based sports culture, better nutritional intake and greater awareness of physical activity in our daily lives. As athletes, we can play a huge role in motivating young people to live healthier lives. On Saturday Chopra will interact with students at santulit aahaar, which emphasizes the importance of a balanced diet. He will also answer questions from the students and participate in fitness and sports activities with them. After Chopra, Tarundeep Rai (Archery), Sarthak Bhambhri (Athletics), Sushila Devi (Judo), KC Ganapaty and Varun Thakkar (Sailing) will visit schools in other parts of the country for the next two years. Among the Paralympics, Avani Lekhara (Para Shooting), Bhavina Patel (Para Table Tennis) and Devendra Jhajharia (Para Athletics) will join them in this mission. Jointly organized by the Ministries of Education and Youth Affairs and Sports, the campaign will see the heroes of the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games visit as many schools as possible across the country over the next two years. The athletes share their own experiences, life lessons, tips to become the next great athlete and also give a general inspiration boost to the school children.

