Qasim Akram leads Pakistan in Men’s ICC U19 Cricket World Cup | Press release





“We have identified and selected the players who have the potential to not only deliver the goods in these two events, but also have a bright future ahead,” said Saleem Jaffer. Lahore, Dec 2, 2021: Central Punjab all-rounder Qasim Akram will lead Pakistan’s 15-player U19 roster in the Men’s ICC U19 Cricket World Cup, to be played in the West Indies in January-February 2022. Lahore-born Qasim will also captain the team in the U19 Asia Cup to be played in the UAE later this month. The Pakistan Cricket Board’s junior selection committee had invited 21 high-performing cricketers born on or after September 1, 2002 (eligibility criteria) to a training camp currently underway in Lahore to prepare the squad for the two tournaments. week. In addition to the last 15 for both events, the squad also includes two traveling reserves who will be part of the touring party for both tournaments. The squad consists of four players who participated in the previous U19 World Cup which was played in South Africa in January-February 2020, Pakistan finishing third in the event. Qasim, openers Abdul Wahid Bangalzai and Mohammad Shehzad and batter Irfan Khan Niazi were the four players participating in the event in South Africa. After the 2020 event, Qasim has been hugely impressive for Central Punjab in all three formats in the 2020-21 domestic season, which was his first. the National T20. Appearing for Central Punjab in the National T20, Irfan has already earned a reputation for being a clean striker of the ball. Shehzad was also one of the most prolific hitters in the 2021-22 U19 one-day and three-day events. In addition to the quartet, the squad includes promising players such as spinners Faisal Akram (left arm wrist spinner), Ali Asfand (left arm spinner), Mehran Mumtaz (left arm spinner), and Arham Nawab (off spinner). Faisal represented South Punjab in the National T20. Abdul Faseeh, Haseebullah, Rizwan Mehmood and Maaz Sadaqat were the stars with the bat in the domestic U19 circuit. Pacers Ahmed Khan, Awais Ali and Zeeshan Zameer have also performed admirably, impressing the selectors and coaches with their potential. Pakistan Shaheens and U19 head coach Ijaz Ahmed will lead the support staff on the two tours. Chairman Junior Selection Committee Saleem Jaffer: “U19 squad selection is always one of the most challenging and difficult tasks due to the pool of talent available. And this roster was no different, but we tried to pick the best 17 players available who can help Pakistan win the World Cup for the country. “The PCB has put in place a robust plan for cricket trails and I can assure all the teenage cricketers who missed the roster this time around that they will get a chance at some point. “I would like to congratulate the 17 players who have been part of the roster for the UAE and West Indies tournaments. I remain convinced that this side has the ability and potential to do well in both upcoming events. ” Selection (in alphabetical order): Qasim Akram (Captain, Central Punjab), Abdul Faseeh (North), Abdul Wahid Bangalzai (Balochistan), Ahmed Khan (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Ali Asfand (Central Punjab), Arham Nawab (Central Punjab), Awais Ali (Central Punjab), Faisal Akram (South Punjab), Haseebullah (wicketkeeper, Balochistan), Irfan Khan Niazi (Central Punjab) , Maaz Sadaqat (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Mehran Mumtaz (North) Mohammad Shehzad (South Punjab), Rizwan Mehmood (Sindh) and Zeeshan Zameer (Sindh) Traveling Reserves: Ghazi Ghori (wicketkeeper, Sindh), Mohammad Zeeshan (Central Punjab). Support Staff: Ijaz Ahmed (Head Coach), Rao Iftikhar Anjum (Bowling Coach), Mohtashim Rasheed (Fielding Coach), Mohammad Javed (Strength & Fitness Coach), Waleed Ahmed (Analyst), Hafiz Naeem-ul-Rasool (Physiotherapist) and Taimur Azam ( manager).

