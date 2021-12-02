Important Information About 2021 MIAA State Football Championships at Gillette Stadium





FOXBOROUGH, Mass. Memories will be made and champions will be crowned when the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) football championships, presented by Cross Insurance, come to Foxborough on Wednesday, December 1, Thursday, December 2, and Friday, December 3, to mark the 14th anniversary of Gillette Stadium. has hosted the state football championships. The three-day event spans eight championship games and offers student athletes from 16 MIAA high schools and their respective communities a tournament experience of a lifetime at the home of 2021 Supporters’ Shield winner New England Revolution and six-time Super Bowl champion New England Patriots. After more than 100 playoff football games statewide in the span of four weeks, 16 teams will compete in one of the most exciting, action-packed football weeks in New England as they take the Gillette Stadium field for their respective division’s state title. . The excitement is heightened by thousands of cheering fans, cheerleaders and school bands. State championship contestants and their fans will be treated to an NFL game presentation with music and replays on the stadium’s high-definition video boards, including Gillette Stadium’s new South End Zone Video display with 11,660 square feet of digital space and the seventh Place. greatest in professional football. The Kraft family donates the use of the Gillette Stadium field for the games. Tickets for the 2021 MIAA State Football Championships are on sale at Ticketmaster. No tickets will be sold at the Gillette Stadium Ticket Office. All tickets are digital and only accessible via a mobile device. Fans can access and manage mobile tickets through the Gillette Stadium App which is available on the App Store (for iPhone users) and Google Play Store (for Android users). It is recommended that you add your mobile tickets to your Apple Wallet or Google Pay to beat busy network connections during the game or event. Additional information on mobile ticketing can be found at: https://www.gillettestadium.com/tickets/mobile/. Tickets are $17 for adults and $14 for students/seniors. Children aged 5 and under receive free entry. The ticket price includes parking, entry to the games and a $3 game day discount on adult entry into The Patriots Hall of Fame presented by Raytheon (game ticket must be presented). Wednesday tickets give access to all three games on Wednesday, Thursday tickets give access to all three games on Thursday and Friday tickets give access to that night’s doubleheader. Note: re-entering this event is prohibited. GILLETTE STADIUM NOW CASHLESS Gillette Stadium has gone completely cashless. All fan outlets now only accept electronic payments, including debit and credit cards, wallet or watch. The venue has deployed cash at ticket machines throughout the stadium for guests bringing cash, which converts into a VISA card that can be used at any point of sale in the stadium and anywhere VISA is accepted. A reminder that Gillette Stadium’s transparent bag policy will be in effect for the MIAA High School Football State Championships. That policy states that bags larger than a small wristband or hand purse (should not exceed 6.5″ x 4.5″) are not allowed in Gillette Stadium. If carrying a bag at the stadium is necessary, there are three options: a clear plastic bag the size of a 1 gallon plastic freezer bag (no larger than 11″ x 11″), a small wristband, or a purse no larger than than 6.5″ x 4.5″ (approximately the size of a hand) or a clear plastic, vinyl or PVC bag no larger than 12″ x 12″ x 6″. Bags larger than the size allowed, including purses, shoulder bags, diaper bags and backpacks , will not be stored at Gillette Stadium.For more information on the clear bag policy, please visit https://www.gillettestadium.com/bagpolicy/. Parking is included as part of the Gillette Stadium/MIAA Tournament experience. Fans arriving via Route 495 and Route 1 North should enter the stadium parking lots through entrances P7 or P8. Fans arriving via Route 95 and Route 1 South should enter the stadium parking lots through entrance P1. No tailgating is allowed in the parking lots. Fan buses are encouraged to arrive at least 30 minutes before the estimated start time of each game. All fans will enter the stadium through the Patriot Place Gate in the Enel Plaza, located near the ticket office. Gates open at 2pm on Wednesday and Thursday and at 4pm on Friday. PATRIOT’S FOUNDATION TOY DRIVE The Patriots Foundation is organizing their annual toy campaign this holiday season to help children in need. Fans attending the MIAA High School Football Championships are encouraged to bring new and unpackaged toys to the blue and white collection bins at Patriot Place. While vaccinations are not required for fans to enter the stadium, all ticket holders must agree that neither they nor their guests will attend an event if they have tested positive for COVID-19, have been exposed to anyone positive in the past 14 days tested for COVID-19 in the last 14 days, or experienced symptoms of COVID-19 within 48 hours prior to the event. Unvaccinated fans are asked to wear masks at events at Gillette Stadium. Concessions are available throughout the day at Gillette Stadium. In addition, Patriot Place features 17 casual to high-end restaurants for pregame meals or postgame parties. Visit www.patriot-place.com for restaurant info.

