Ted Cruz Says ‘Women’s Tennis Association Has Bigger Balls Than NBA’ About China





NEW ONESYou can now listen to Fox News articles! Republican Senator Ted Cruz by Texas said the “Womens Tennis Association has bigger balls than the NBA” when it comes to China. Cruz made the comment during a Thursday interview with Clay Travis and Buck Sexton on their radio show, as she spoke about the Chinese Communist Party’s treatment of Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai, whose well-being was a concern after she killed a former top CCP official. accused of sexual assault. The senator said Shuai has “displayed tremendous courage” by coming forward with allegations of sexual assault against a former senior CCP official. HIGH-PROFILE AMERICANS UNDER CHINA NETWORK OF INTERNATIONAL APOLOGISTS “Within about 30 minutes they took that mail away and essentially disappeared,” Cruz said . “She was the number 1 in women’s doubles in the world, the only Chinese national to be the number 1 in the world, and they just made her disappear.” The Texan senator praised the WTA for “extraordinary bravery” as they spoke out about the disappearance of Shuais and for “giving their money where their mouth is” by “giving up millions or even hundreds of millions of dollars” to sponsor events in China. Cancel. Cruz went on to shoot the NBA for his actions around Houston Rockets owner Daryl Morey’s tweet in support of protesters in Hong Kong, and LeBron James for “defending the communist dictators who engage in murder and torture and run concentration camps.” “And I’m thankful that [Enes Kanter Freedom] shows courage and the Womens Tennis Association shows courage. And I’ll tell you something,” Cruz continued, “right now the Womens Tennis Association has bigger balls than the NBA.” “And I’d like to see courage be contagious and more people stand up,” the senator said. Many of the world’s most talked-about cultural, political and business powers are willing to downplay or downright ignore the human abuses in China, which both the Trump and Biden administrations have said are committing genocide against the Uyghur people. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP Even amid calls for the US and other countries to boycott the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China can still count on friendly treatment from around the world, including high-profile Americans.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/politics/ted-cruz-wta-bigger-balls-nba-china The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos