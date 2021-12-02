BIPOC group ‘disturbed’ by accusations 16-year-old hockey player faces racist comments

The executive director of a PEI advocacy group says she was “disturbed” when she learned that a 16-year-old was allegedly called the N-word multiple times during a recent hockey game in Charlottetown.

Halifax player Mark Connors, who is black, said he faced racist comments during his first game of the Falcons Early Bird Tournament, held last week.

The Halifax Hawks U18 AA team goalkeeper said players from a team in PEI later approached him and a teammate at the hotel where the teams were staying and told them hockey was a “white sport”.

“I feel really sad for the young man. He is only 16, he is a child. And especially when I read that this was not the first time this happened to him,” said Sobia Ali-Faisal, the executive director of BIPOC USHR (Black, Indigenous, People of Color United for Strength, Home, Relationships).

“[The N-word] is such a harmful word, and for a young child to hear that, it has a huge psychological impact. So I felt really awful for that young man, I felt crazy. But I wasn’t surprised, and that made me sad.”

Ali-Faisal said her organization hears a lot from young people in PEI who experience racism in school, including racist comments by peers.

The Hawks say they will boycott all tournaments in PEI until the situation is resolved.

Wayne Connors, Mark’s father, said he had sent a letter to Hockey PEI explaining the allegations. The letter has been copied to Prime Minister Dennis King.

He said he had another phone call with the prime minister after that.

“It was a father on father call, and that goes a long way in my book,” he said. “I want to thank him.”

Connors said his son was very negatively affected by the incident.

“I know he tries to hide things, but fathers know their sons and mothers too,” he said. “He went over very happily to play the game of hockey, win or lose. And it’s a shame that this had to happen. It’s like we’re taking a step back.”

In a statement, the prime minister’s office said it is hopeful that the incidents will be investigated by Hockey PEI

Mark Connors, a goalkeeper for the Halifax Hawks, says he was the target of racist comments during a hockey tournament in PEI (Wayne Connors)

“Prime Minister King reached out to Wayne and expressed his sincere apologies for the experience his son had on Prince Edward Island and reiterated that racism cannot and should not be tolerated in any province or environment,” the statement said. .

Hockey PEI said in a statement it was opening an investigation into the allegations after being made aware of the incident on Nov. 24.

It said it received additional documentation on Tuesday and will share its findings once the investigation is complete.

“Hockey PEI has a zero-tolerance policy towards any act of discrimination or hatred within our game or society as a whole, and takes these allegations of assault very seriously,” it said.

Ali-Faisal said some education about racism is needed to make meaningful change.

“Educating young people, educating everyone involved in Hockey PEI, making them understand what is anti-black racism, what is racism, what is anti-blackness,” she said.

“Educate their parents too… If children hear this at home, if their parents allow them to think this way and talk this way, then education… may be hindered at home.”

Wayne Connors said racism has no place in the game of hockey.

“Just be mindful of other people’s feelings, you know,” he said. “These things are hurtful and they don’t belong in our game.”

For more stories about the experiences of black Canadians, from anti-black racism to success stories within the black community, visit Being Black in Canada, a CBC project that Black Canadians can be proud of. Read more stories here.