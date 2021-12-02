Electoral Council announces nominees for NOCK polls: The standard Sports





NOCK chairman Paul Tergat. [Jonah Onyango, Standard] The elections for the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOCK) will take place next Friday. On Thursday, the Center for Corporate Governance, the electoral council, released suitable candidates for NOCK elections. NOCK president and former marathon world record holder, Paul Tergat, will go unopposed after being seconded by the Kenya Judo Federation. A dogfight awaits in the battle for first-place vice president where Kenya Rugby Union’s John Mwangangi Kilonzo, and basking in a wink from the Kenya Softball Federation, will shut the horns. Mwangangi will settle it with Nashon Randiek of Kenya Hockey Union, who is seconded by Kenya Handball Federation. Shadrack Maluki of the Kenya Judo Federation, who has been given the green light by the Kenya Amateur Weightlifting Association, will defend his first post as vice president. In the second match for deputy president, former world record holder Tegla Loroupe, who has been represented by the Kenya Handball Federation and seconded by the Kenya Softball Association, will face Waithaka Kioni of the Kenya Volleyball Federation, whose subordinate is the Kenya Amateur Weightlifting Association. Francis Mutuku Kinyili is eager to make a comeback to NOCK as Secretary General, at the suggestion of the Kenya Handball Federation and a nod from the Kenya Hockey Union. It will be interesting to see Kinyili dodge it with Tennis Kenya’s incumbent Francis Mutuku, whose second is Athletics Kenya. Andrew Mudibo of the Kenya Table Tennis Association, who is seconded by the Kenya Softball Association, is also in the mix. Francis Njeru Karugu of the Kenya Softball Association, whose sponsor is the Kenya Table Tennis Association, must be at his best to stop Mohamed Addulgani of the Kenya Sports Shooting Federation, whose sponsor is the Kenya Amateur Weightlifting Association, in the hunt for deputy secretary General. James Mukira of Tae Kwondo Association, which is counting on a nod from the Kenya Handball Federation, has also thrown his hat on the ring. Loroupe jar will fix it with Waithaka Kionl for the second place of Vice-President. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard] With the permission of the Kenya Sports Shooting Association, Eliud Kariuki of the Kenya Amateur Weightlifting Association will face Moses Mbuthia of the Kenya Volleyball Federation in the battle for the treasurer’s place. Mbuthia is seconded by Kenya Softball Federation. Agnes Oluoch of the Kenya Table Tennis Association, whose subordinate is the Kenya Taekwondo Association, will face John Onyango in the deputy treasurer’s confrontation. Onyango is seconded by Kenya Sports Shooting Federation. The Electoral Council has not acquitted Kenneth Musalia Karani of the Kenya Swimming Federation for the position of executive committee member. Karani was seconded by Nairobi County Aquatic Association. Nominees for executive member slots include Paul Agali of the Kenyan Basketball Federation, Charles Mose (Kenya Cycling Federation), Benjamin Oyumbi (Boxing Federation of Kenya), Suleiman Sumba (Kenya Tae Kwondo Federation), Barnaba Korir (Athletics Kenya), Winnie Kamau ( Sports Dispute Tribunal) and June Waweru (Kenya Golf Union and Kenya Golf Federation). Paurvi Rawal (Tennis Kenya) will face Mududa Waweru (Kenya Volleyball Federation) in the women’s representative competition, while Humprey Kayange (Kenya Rugby Union) and World 5,000m champion Hellen Obiri (Athletics Kenya) will compete unopposed in the athlete representative positions. The Olympic body election cycle is four years, usually held after the celebration of that particular Olympiad’s Games. The 2017-2020 Olympiad elections were postponed following Tokyo 2020’s postponement to 2021, leading the NOCK General Assembly to postpone the elections until after the Games.

