Sports
Amid Omicron fears, Cricket South Africa postpones domestic matches ahead of India tour
The World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday classified a new variant of COVID-19, which reportedly has more than 50 mutations, and named it “Omicron.” It was first identified in South Africa and according to the WHO press, the cases associated with this variant are on the rise in almost all provinces of South Africa, leading to a spike in the number of cases in recent years. two weeks. With the discovery of the new COVID variant, the Indian cricket team’s upcoming tour of South Africa is also being reconsidered. Now, Cricket South Africa (CSA) has announced that all three, Round 4, Division Two CSA 4-Day Domestic Series matches scheduled to take place between December 2 and 5 have been postponed.
The decision comes after some positive COVID-19 results were found following the teams’ pre-arrival testing sessions, as there is no bio-safe bubble. “Activating the precautions outlined in the organization’s Covid-19 protocols to ensure the health, safety and well-being of all involved is a top priority for CSA,” the CSA said in a statement. “CSA is closely monitoring the situation and a decision on the rest of this year’s games will be made in due course as it develops.”
A senior BCCI official said the two boards were in constant contact and the decision would be made with players’ safety in mind. “We are discussing to push back the series by a week due to the threat of the Omicron COVID variant and we are waiting for the nod from the Indian government, both boards are in constant contact and everything is being discussed. The health and safety of our players are most important of all,” the BCCI official had told YEARS.
CSA says it has confidence in India’s participation
Earlier, CSA said they are confident Team India will compete in the upcoming series after “positive” talks with BCCI. “We are in touch with them (the BCCI) and they are very eager to come,” said Pholetsi Moseki, acting CEO of CSA, as quoted byESPNcricinfo. “Our government is very eager to support us and reassure our Indian colleagues. Everything is on track.” He added that if the tour were not to go ahead, Cricket South Africa would be in a very difficult position for the next two years as they have no contingency plan and have to pause other programs.
(Image: AP/PTI)
