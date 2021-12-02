TCU Football Brand Is Established For Marketing Success

In this modern era of college football, a program brand and online presence is as important a piece of the puzzle as almost anything else. At TCU, it always felt like a missed opportunity.

While other schools released content connecting fans to the players and coaches of their favorite teams, TCU football remained relatively quiet and disinterested. In fact, the marketing efforts for footballs seemed lackluster, even when compared to the basketball and baseball teams.

A lot of it had to do with Gary Patterson. Notoriously superstitious, Patterson’s oft-uttered phrase, If I tell you, I’ll tell [insert opponent here], was more than just a mantra. It affected the way information flowed in and out of the TCU program.

Those times now seem to be behind us. In the past 96 hours, TCU Football has been more active on social media than I can ever remember, and it is a deliberate effort by the new regime, whose efforts are supported by AD Jeremiah Donati.

I think as of last night you can see what the potential is on a few teasers on social media. That’s what Donati said after TCU’s introductory press conference with Sonny Dykes.

TCU introduced Dykes Monday night when he landed in a helicopter in midfield at Amon G. Carter Stadium – a move that was plastered all over social media.

Moments later, the TCU Footballs Twitter bio changed to DFWs Big 12 College Football Team.

While this may not seem like a big step, it is a sign that TCU will be more outgoing and creative in the Sonny Dykes era. According to Donati, much of that creativity comes from Sonny and his collaborators.

One thing that is really impressive about the Sonnys staff is that they are very creative. They have a lot of original thoughts of their own, they don’t wait for the marketing department to run into the hallway and say: do this, do that. Talking to Sonny, the Dallas surf, that was his idea. That wasn’t a marketing department saying we should be the Dallas team, that came from him.

SMU’s marketing has been top notch since Dykes arrived in Dallas, and it turns out Dykes himself was the mastermind behind branding SMU as a Dallas team. How did he get the idea?

I’m not going to lie, I kind of stole that idea from what was already out there. Dykes said Tuesday with a chuckle: That was one of the things, the year I was here I was so impressed with the city of Fort Worth, I think it’s been a process to get here, but this city loves of TCU football.

There is an incredible synergy between Fort Worth and this university, Dykes continued. It was obvious to me, they were wearing purple on Friday, all the things I saw, the companies with signs supporting TCU, I got my coffee in the morning, people were wearing purple and talking about the game, I just thought what an incredible support system is here and I think that’s what universities should be doing. They should serve their communities. I always felt that TCU got that, that it served the Fort Worth community and the Fort Worth community responded and supported TCU.

Don’t expect Fort Worth uniforms any time soon, but TCU fans should look forward to a time when TCU football will be much more focused on the public than at any point in the past 20 years.

Of course winning helps, as we all know.

“I’m really looking forward to working together there,” Donati said. I thought we underperformed. I felt our brand could be bigger, and it will be bigger. Much of that comes with football success. When things really go well, it’s easier. If they aren’t, it’s harder.

But we have a new way of thinking and a new, fresh, objective way of looking at it. Look, were 90,000 live alum. We need every t-shirt fan we can get. We need every member of Fort Worth – there are 1.3 million people, the 12th largest city in the country, we need everyone on board.

Donati touches on a big point here. The size of TCUs is an obstacle in some ways. When your living alumni barely fill Jerryworld, you have to get creative with how you get other people involved.

Winning helps, creative marketing works and TCU is perfectly positioned to be successful in both areas. Donati agrees.

If we can make that happen, be as successful as we want to be.