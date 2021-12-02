Peng Shuai: Olympic officials announce second meeting with Chinese tennis player, WTA stands by decision





The International Olympic Committee (IOC) claimed on Wednesday it had a second video call with Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai after the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) decided to suspend all tournaments in China and Hong Kong. Peng, 35, wrote a post on Weibo, a Chinese social media platform, alleged sexual abuse she suffered at the hands of the former Deputy Prime Minister of China, Zhang Gaoli. Peng claimed that Zhang, 75, forced her to have sex despite repeated refusals after a game of tennis three years ago. The post was quickly removed and Peng has since disappeared from social media and public view. Tennis players and officials, led by WTA CEO Steve Simon, demanded a full investigation into Peng’s claims and guarantees of her safety and well-being. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on November 21 said the organization’s leadership held a 30-minute meeting with Peng, in which she thanked the committee for its concern and explained that she is “safe and sound” at her home in Beijing and that her privacy would be respected. AMERICANS SEE CHINA AS BIGGEST THREAT BECAUSE THEY WANT TO ‘REPLACE US’: KT MCFARLAND But a lack of response from China to the WTA on the matter eventually led Simon on Wednesday to follow through on his threat to pull all of the organization’s tournaments out of the country. Then the IOC announced that it held another video call with Peng, in which the organization offered “broad support” and promised to keep in regular contact with her ahead of a face-to-face meeting in January. The organization has not released any photos of the call, as it did with the first call, nor has it released any details of the call. BLACKROCK INVESTMENTS IN CHINA: CONSUMER RESEARCH WARNING CONSUMERS, GOVERNMENT The IOC reiterated the use of “silent diplomacy” to try and deal with Peng’s situation — an approach many have criticized as playing nice with Beijing over fears of the 2022 Winter Olympics, which kick off in February. endanger. The IOC continued to claim that “quiet diplomacy” has “proved to be the most promising way to act effectively in such humanitarian cases”. The WTA told Fox News in an email that the organization received another email from Peng on Thursday, to which the leadership responded. CHINA GETS BOEING 737 MAX FOR FLIGHT TWO YEARS AFTER IT WAS MADE “We’re happy to hear from her,” a WTA spokeswoman told Fox News. “However, as we have consistently stated, our concerns remain that these emails are being influenced by others and are concerned that they are free, safe and not subject to censorship, coercion and harassment.” “We stand behind everything we said in our statement yesterday and preceded it.” GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE Simon announced the suspension of all WTA tournaments in China and Hong Kong, saying: “If powerful people can suppress women’s voices and brush aside allegations of sexual assault, then the foundation on which the WTA was founded – equality for women – would face a huge setback.” Beijing has maintained it is “unaware” of Peng’s situation, but last week ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian criticized Western media for “deliberately and maliciously exaggerating” [the issue] upwards.”

