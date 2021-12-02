Hockey plays a few games at Holy Cross

The Purple Eagles (2-8-2, 2-2-2-1 AHA) will resume conference play with two games at Holy Cross (3-12-1, 2-5-1 AHA) December 3-4.

The Purple Eagles played a two-game series against No. 4 Michigan from November 26-27. NU fell to the Wolverines, 6-1, in game one and 4-1 in game two.

Christian Gorscak scored for the Purple Eagles in the opening game of the series. He was assisted by Lars Rodne and Chris Harpur .

Jake Sibell made a career-high 39 saves.

Josef Mysak scored in the series final. Chris Harpur and Ryan Cox deserved the assists.

Chad Veltri made 35 saves against the Wolverines.

Notes from the Nest

The Purple Eagles played in front of fans at the Dwyer Arena for the first time in 612 days when they hosted the Air Force Falcons on November 5 and 6.

graduated student Jack Zielinski ready for his 100th career game against No. 8 North Dakota on October 9.

The Purple Eagles scored 7-12-3 overall in 2020-21 and 3-9-3-1 in Atlantic Hockey.

The team advanced to the semifinals of the Atlantic Hockey Tournament after beating Mercyhurst 3-2 in the first round and 3-2 (2OT) and 2-1 victories over Robert Morris in a three-game quarterfinal series. The Purple Eagles lost 2-1 to AIC in the semifinals.

Josef Mysak was named to the AHA West Pod All-Rookie Team and 24 Purple Eagles were named to the AHA All-Academic Team.

Niagara returns 18 players from last year’s roster, including forwards Walker Summer and Ryan Naumovsky and goalkeeper Chad Veltri . Sommer led the team in scoring with eight goals and had a team-high 15 points and Naumovski had a team-best 10 assists. Veltri compiled a record of 5-7-2 and made 385 saves on the season and had a save percentage of .919.

The Purple Eagles welcome 12 newcomers to the team, including transfers Alexandre Roy (University of Nebraska – Omaha), Albin Nilsson (Providence College), Olivier Gauthier (Alaska Anchorage), Mike Faulkner (Hobart) and Jack De Boer (Boston University).

Chris Harpur was selected to captain Niagara for the second consecutive season, while Jack Zielinski , Jon Hill and Walker Summer alternates were named.

First year goalkeeper Jake Sibell was named AHA Preseason Rookie of the Year and became NU’s first Preseason Rookie of the Year roster since 2013. Sibell joins NU of the Aberdeen Wings of the NAHL. During the 2020-21 season, Sibell made 1,105 saves and had a save percentage of 95.2%. He recoded 11 shutouts and compiled a record of 43-2-1, with 1.19 goals against the average. Sibell played in 11 playoff games and went 8-2-1 with 1.93 goals against average and a save percentage of 92.9%.

Sibell was named the NAHL Goaltender of the Year and the NAHL Most Valuable Player. He had the best save percentage and goals against average in the NAHL and set NAHL single-season records in both categories. Sibell also earned the USA Hockey Junior Goalie of the Year (Doug Peterson Award) and was a NAHL All-Central Division Team and NAHL First All-Star Team roster.

