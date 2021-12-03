Cricket: Ben Stokes must play in Ashes First Test at the Gabba, says Hussain

There is no doubt that England will have to look after Ben Stokes during these Ashes, but as long as he passes his mental and physical tests, he should be playing in the Gabba next week.

One from Ashes is more demanding than anything in cricket due to the conditions, opposition, crowds and travel. And Covid restrictions have added an extra element. If you’re not quite ready for battle, Australia isn’t the place to be.

Coach Chris Silverwood and English director Ashley Giles have said they won’t rush Ben back. That’s the right approach. They must show a duty of care to someone who has not played since July due to his broken finger and to protect his mental wellbeing.

Nasser Hussain hopes Ben Stokes will be chosen for the First Test of the Ashes in Brisbane

But in an iconic series where you need your strongest characters and the type of cricketer that will put it on foot with the Australians, Stokes is a must-pick for Brisbane on Wednesday.

Just look at the type of players that have succeeded against Australia. Ian Botham, Kevin Pietersen, Andrew Flintoff and, let’s not forget, Stokes himself so famous at Headingley in the last Ashes. They never took a step back. So Joe Root will be desperate to have Stokes by his side at the Gabba.

Root will have Jos Buttler on one side of him and on the other he wants his talisman figure, the man who will constantly urge him to take the aggressive option. That man is Stokes.

Root can be conservative and yes, there will be times when he has to play against Australia. But England’s attitude changes when Stokes is around.

Chris Silverwood (pictured) and Ashley Giles said they won’t rush Stokes back into action

It’s hard to imagine Root wouldn’t have started that New Zealand chase at Lords last summer if Ben had been there. I’m sure Stokes would have said, Come on, take your shot, at least let’s take a look at this.

I was going to hit Stokes in the Gabba at six o’clock. I always find it a little odd that batters come in after an all-rounder, so it’s time for Ollie Pope or Jonny Bairstow to hit on five, followed by Stokes and then Buttler.

And if he’s not playing now, when will Stokes get a nickname? They will play all five Ashes Tests in a row and there will be no other warm-up opportunities for him. He can take the time to get back into the batting rhythm, so it won’t be easy. The sooner he starts playing, the sooner he is aware.

Where England needs to be very careful is limiting the overs Stokes bowls.

That can be difficult because whatever Stokes does, he does it to the fullest. So Root and Silverwood will have to be very strict, talk to the medical people and Stokes himself. If it means limiting him to 10 overs a day, so be it.

This kid has missed so much cricket and the rain in Queensland has not even allowed him much time in the two warm-up games.

Stokes has missed a lot of cricket and not been able to get much time in two warm-up games

So much of the hitting is a mental challenge, but bowling is a physical challenge and we know Ben won’t throw himself into the workload. The last thing we need is for him to enter his 15th day in the Gabba and his body to snap.

Indoor practice isn’t the same and that’s about all the bowlers have had to prepare for.

Stokes must be England’s fifth bowler and there can be no repeats of the sort of two-hour stint he put on Headingley on the penultimate day against Australia in 2019.

There has been some suggestion that Stokes will not take his position in the slip cordon to protect that left index finger and if so it will be a blow because they missed him as much for his slip catch as anything else.

Ben is a brilliant catcher so maybe he can still stand slip to spin, but only he will know if that finger is strong enough to withstand sharp nicks from the tempo.

He sustained the injury on a catch in the outfield during the IPL and could hurt him again in the deep end just as easily as in the briefs. You can’t completely wrap someone in cotton wool. There is always a risk in cricket.

Hussain says England must beat Stokes at 6am next week for first test at the Gabba

For that reason, we can’t be annoyed when Stokes plays in Brisbane and somehow hurts himself for being undercooked.

All I know is that if I were Pat Cummins and got the England team sheet for the Brisbane toss, I would immediately start looking for the name Ben Stokes. If it wasn’t there, I’d be happy.

It’s not easy to switch on and off with the pressure around an Ashes tour. And with all the restrictions and the new Covid variant worrying about lockdowns down the line, this tour isn’t going to be a lot of fun.

But if someone can put in a superhuman effort for England and score the weight of the first innings, that will be crucial if they are to have a platform to win Test matches in Australia, that man is Stokes. A score of 300 may be enough to win a Test in England with the Dukes Ball, but in Australia with the Kookaburra it should be a minimum of 400-450.

I wouldn’t make it past Stokes to have a fantastic series.