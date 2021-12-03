CSU Rams fires football coach Steve Addazio

The Steve Addazio era in Fort Collins is over after just 16 football games.

CSU athletic director Joe Parker announced on Thursday that the university has cut ties with the 62-year-old football coach after serving for about two years.

Addazio, who was let go after a record 4-12 with the Rams in one shortened season (1-3 in 2020) and one full campaign (3-9 in 2021), would earn $1.6 million in 2022 as part of a five-year contract that expired on December 31, 2024.

Addazios’ buyout fell from $5 million to $3 million on Thursday, a factor that may have hastened the conclusion of one of the shortest and strangest terms in CSU football history.

Parker announced that assistant coach Brian White will serve as Addazio’s replacement in an interim role ahead of the early National Signing Day period beginning December 15. CSU said through the release that it will use “a national search agency,” but hasn’t specified a timeline yet.

Multiple sources told The Post that assistant football coaches were told to stop recruiting off the road and that a team player meeting was being held at 11 a.m. to update players on the news.

I am grateful to Steve Addazio and his coaching staff for their steadfast commitment to our student athletes, both athletically and academically, to develop men of high character and to reinvigorate our locker room with a culture of toughness and responsibility,” said Parker through a university press release. “After a thorough evaluation of where our program stands today and our prospects for the future, looking at the set of factors, I felt this was a necessary step.

“Our expectation is to compete for the conference championships and bowl eligibility every season. Our student athletes deserve it, our fans deserve it, our community deserves it, and our university deserves it. We live in one of America’s best cities, operate a world-class university, and I’m confident we’ll find a steadfast leader who can live up to those expectations.

Parker will address the media at Canvas Stadium on Thursday at 2 p.m.

With 16 games, Addazios as a full-time Rams coach is the shortest since George Cassidy set a 0-5 record in 1910 during Cassidys only season.

The Rams ended the 2021 campaign with a six-game losing streak and rapidly dwindling and discouraged crowds at Canvas Stadium, the 36,500-seat facility on campus that opened in August 2017.

CSU’s season-ending, 52-10 home loss to Nevada on November 27 was played to an announced crowd of 17,465, or just 47% of capacity. In its last three home games, against Boise State, Air Force and the Wolf Pack, CSU averaged 22,745 paying customers, or 62% of capacity.

Many of those fans had already left at halftime during the game in Nevada, where the Rams came in 31-0 behind. Addazio was not there in the second half either. In what would be his final overturn as the Rams coach, the Connecticut native was ejected from the game with 4:41 left in the second quarter and his team trailing 28-0.

Addazio is considered the first football coach in modern CSU history to ever be kicked off a ramp, a fitting final for a figurehead of the program who sometimes kept his most fiery rhetoric for post-game press conferences.

Do I like where we are? Addazio said after a 35-21 home loss to Air Force on November 13. I would like to have more wins.

But do I like where we are when it comes to building this program? Damn, yes. We would build this thing game by game. One stone at a time.

Now the university is asking Addazio to smash the bricks and close the books on an era that felt like a star crossed from the start.

A veteran of Urban Meyers’ coaching boom, the hiring of the Connecticut native to succeed Mike Bobos in December 2019 was viewed with mild to complete surprise by experts at both the local and national levels.

The eyebrows were raised again when Addazio, 62, who was let go by Boston College after the 2019 season, admitted during his introductory press conference in FoCo that he had never spent much time in the Front Range, let alone recruited here. .

Addazio worked primarily as an offensive line coach on four FBS programs: Syracuse (1995-98), Notre Dame (1999-01), Indiana (2002-04), and Florida (2005-10) and as an offensive coordinator for the Hoosiers (2004) and Gator (2009-10).

He coached with Meyer on Bob Davies’ Irish staff at the turn of the century and reunited with the current Jags coach when Meyer took the Florida job in December 2004.

Meyer, a CSU assistant from 1990-95, was recruited by the university as a consultant in her quest to replace Bobo, although athletic director Joe Parker later downplayed Meyers’ influence in the hiring process.

As the coronavirus impact and George Floyd’s death shaped 2020, Addazios’ alleged response to both events provoked criticism and anger within the CSU’s athletic division.

Published reports using mostly anonymous sources from ESPN.com and the Fort Collins Coloradoan in late July and early August of that year cited possible coronavirus protocol violations within the Rams football program, as well as allegations of abusive and racist behavior among current and former CSU football coaches.

McConnell hired Husch Blackwell, a Kansas City law firm, to investigate the athletics department. After about two months, the company released a report that largely cleared Addazio of most of the allegations sent anonymously to the media.

Husch Blackwell concluded, based on interviews with CSU students and staff, that problems with coronavirus security measures were likely the result of inconsistencies and miscommunication. The company found that racially insensitive language was more common among Bobo and former Bobo assistants no longer with the department than it was during the Addazios regime. The study cost the university $107,397.50.

Coronavirus cancellations and a boycott of the Utah State player limited Addazios’ debut season to just four games in 2020, with the lone win against rival Wyoming on Nov. 5 at Canvas Stadium.

Addazio set a 1-2 record in trophy fights with the Cowboys and Air Force, while COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the 2020 Rocky Mountain Showdown with CU in Fort Collins.

The Rams job was Addazios third as FBS head coach and his first off the East Coast. Addazio set a record 44-44 in seven seasons at Boston College (2013-19) and was 13-11 in two years at Temple (2011-12).

This is a story in development.