IOC says it has spoken to Peng Shuai for the second time and offered ‘broad support’ to missing tennis player





The International Olympic Committee has said it has again spoken with Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai. The IOC last week released an image of the organization’s president, Thomas Bach, video chatting with Peng, who disappeared from view after accusing former Chinese Deputy Prime Minister Zhang Gaoli of sexual assault. The Women’s Tennis Association has suspended all tennis tournaments in China this week amid ongoing concerns about player safety. Tennis ‘Don’t kid yourself’ – Nadal accepts Djokovic will win most Grand Slams 10 HOURS AGO An IOC statement now states that the organization shares “the same concern” about Peng’s well-being and that they have agreed “a face-to-face meeting in January” after another video call. “We share the same concern as many other people and organizations for the well-being and safety of Peng Shuai,” the IOC said in a statement. “That’s why an IOC team held a video call with her yesterday. We have offered her broad support, will keep in regular contact with her and have already arranged a face-to-face meeting in January. “There are several ways to achieve her well-being and safety. We have taken a very human and person-centred approach to her situation. As she is a three-time Olympian, the IOC is addressing these concerns directly with Chinese sports organizations. “We are using ‘silent diplomacy’ which, given the circumstances and based on the experience of governments and other organizations, is seen as the most promising way to act effectively on such humanitarian issues.” Djokovic: ‘Shocking that Peng is missing’ In a quickly deleted post on the Chinese social media site Weibo on Nov. 2, Peng alleged that Zhang sexually assaulted her 10 years ago. Peng was reportedly not seen in public for two weeks. The WTA’s decision to suspend all tournaments in China is likely to have significant financial implications for the women’s professional tennis organizing body, which insisted the IOC’s video call with Peng was “insufficient evidence” of her safety. China typically hosts several WTA Tour events, and the year-end finals will be held in the city of Shenzen until 2030, although the event has been moved to Mexico this year due to the coronavirus. Tennis ‘We don’t have enough information’ – Djokovic backs ‘bold and courageous’ WTA stance on Peng 16 HOURS AGO Australian Open ‘I am better than you!’ – Kyrgios lifts lid on ‘uncomfortable’ Serena doubles 17 HOURS AGO

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.eurosport.com/tennis/ioc-says-it-has-spoken-to-peng-shuai-for-second-time-offered-wide-ranging-support-to-missing-tennis-_sto8652339/story.shtml The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos