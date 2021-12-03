Junior Hockey: Alexandria scores late win over Willmar

WILLMAR With a deluge of goals in the third period, the Alexandria Blizzard made it to the final standings, leaving the Willmar Civic Center with a 4-3 NA3HL win against the Willmar WarHawks on Wednesday.

The deciding goal came with 2 minutes and 22 seconds left to play as Matt McIntyre buried his eighth goal of the year for Alexandria.

Both teams exchanged goals in the first two and a half minutes of the third period. The first came in 46 seconds as Willmars Ben Luedtke made it 2-2 with his eighth goal of the season. Just over a minute later, Alexandria regained the advantage when Tyler Klingbeil scored his first goal of the season. At 2:28, the WarHawks re-balanced with a score from Tyler Misialek, with assists from Frank Guimont and Marcus Mack.

The Blizzard built a 2-0 lead in the first period thanks to Blaze Braswell. The Bloomington native scored the first goal of the game with an unassisted score at 2:53 PM. At 6:20 pm, Braswell scored again, with assists from Cole Klingbeil and Alex Heidenreich.

Willmar goalkeeper Will Pinney saves a gauntlet during the first period of an NA3HL game against Alexandria at the Willmar Civic Center on Wednesday. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Willmar kept busy throughout the game, beating Alexandria 42-23. And at 8:54 of the second period, Michael Sweetland put the WarHawks on the board with his fifth score of the season.

In the net, Will Pinney made 19 saves for Willmar, who dropped to 10-10-1 this season. Bailey Rosch blocked 39 shots for the Blizzard.

The WarHawks head out on Saturday to take on the New Ulm Steel. Willmar will conclude 2021 with three consecutive home games, with consecutive games against the Wausau Cyclones on December 10-11 and the Mason City Toros on December 17.

Anthony Foster (19) of Willmar makes a shot during the first period of an NA3HL game against Alexandria at the Willmar Civic Center on Wednesday. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Alexandria (9-10-0) 2 0 2 4

Willmar (10-9-1) 0 1 2 3

FIRST PERIOD (1) A: Blaze Blaswell 2 (unassisted), 14:53 (2) A: Braswell 3 (Cole Klingbeil 8), 18:20. SANCTIONS: (1) Q: Michael Sweetland (cross-check minor, 2 min), 4:28.

SECOND PERIOD (3) W: Sweetland 5 (Collin Kerchoff 15), 8:54. SANCTIONS: (2) Q: Thomas Hollon (tripping minor, 2 min), 6:11 (3) Q: Ethan Mock (tripping minor, 2 min), 10:16 (4) A: Benjamin Tschida (hooking- minor, 2 min), 11:48 (5) V: Enzo Tarducci (boarding minor, 2 min), 16:24.

THIRD PERIOD (4) Q: Ben Luedtke 8 (Braden Fairbanks 5), 0:46 (5) A: Tyler Klingbeil 1 (Ethan Moerke 6), 1:47 (6) Q: Tyler Misialek 9 (Frank Guimont 1), 2: 28 (7) A: Matt McIntyre 8 (unassisted), 17:38. SANCTIONS: (6) W: Misialek (tripping minor, 2 min), 4:49 (7) A: Justin Wasvick (tripping minor, 2 min), 14:13.

GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS Alexandria: Bailey Rosch 39/42 Willmar: Will Pinney 19/23.