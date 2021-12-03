



Michigan Nets School-Record Graduation Success Rate in NCAA Report

ANN ARBOR, I. — The University of Michigan set another school record for its Graduation Success Rate (GSR) when the NCAA released its 2021 annual GSR and Federal Graduation Rate (FGR) reports for all NCAA Division I institutions Thursday (Dec. 2). . Michigan has set an all-time record with a four-year GSR of 95 percent, which is 14 percentage points higher than in 2010 and one point higher than last year. UM’s four-year rolling FGR of 81 percent equaled all-time highs compared to the 2020, 2017 and 2018 reports. In addition, 14 of Michigan’s 25 varsity athletic programs included in the report earned perfect GSR scores. The NCAA also released its Division I overall national averages: The four-year GSR for all member schools is 89 percent. Of the Big Ten Conference institutions, Michigan had the third-highest GSR with 95 and the third-best FGR score of 81. Northwestern led the conference with scores of 98 and 92, respectively, while Minnesota was second with scores of 96, respectively. and 82 . Michigan’s 14 varsity athletic programs with a 100 percent four-year graduation success rate in the 2021 report are: Basketball

Men’s Basketball

women’s basketball

Men’s golf

ladies golf

Men’s Gymnastics

Women’s Gymnastics

Rowing

softball

Men’s swimming

men’s tennis

women’s tennis

Volley-ball

wrestle Men’s and women’s golf, men’s gymnastics, softball, and women’s tennis all achieved perfect Federal Graduation Rate scores for the second consecutive year. Michigan, Nebraska and Rutgers are the only Big Ten schools with perfect GSR markings in both men’s and women’s basketball. Michigan Football’s GSR score of 96 ranks second behind Northwestern (97) among league schools, placing UM as the only school to score perfect grades in both basketball and above a 90 GSR in football. Since the NCAA began collecting GSR data with the 1995 freshman starting class, the UM softball team has posted perfect 100 percent scores in each of its 17 annual reports. Women’s golf has had perfect GSR scores for the past 14 years, men’s tennis for the past 12 years and men’s golf for the past 11 years. Both the GSR and FGR are based on the number of student-athletes on track and field assistance who enroll in school each year. A number of variables can influence these numbers, such as student-athletes who choose professional or educational opportunities outside their original institution, and student-athletes in good academic standing who choose to drop out of school. Mandated by the U.S. government, the FGR reflects the number of scholarship student athletes who enter an institution in a given academic year and graduate from that same institution within six academic years. It does not take into account transfer students leaving or entering an institution; the FGR counts transfers as non-graduates and is therefore typically lower than the GSR. The GSR considers students transferring to an institution and does not penalize institutions that have student-athletes who choose to transfer while still in good academic standing.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mgoblue.com/news/2021/12/2/general-michigan-nets-school-record-graduation-success-rate-in-ncaa-report.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos