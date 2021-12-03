Five minutes with The Ages chief cricket writer Daniel Brettig





Daniel Brettig joined The Age as chief writer of cricket earlier this year. In this exclusive subscriber Q&A, he talks about how he settled at the masthead, the upheaval that led to this Ashes series, and his predictions for the men’s and women’s game. Wwelcome, Daniel! What attracted you? The age masthead? How did you settle in? Great people. Not just those I would work with, such as sports editor Chloe Saltau and colleagues like Greg Baum, Malcolm Conn and Andrew Wu, but also those who have written for cricket The age over the years – Peter McFarline, Mike Coward, Martin Blake to name just three. It really does feel like slipping into the shoes of some of my heroes. The Ages chief cricket writer Daniel Brettig Credit:Simon Schluter Tell us about what you did before you joined The age? What are you most proud of in your career?

I started out as a cadet with the advertiser in Adelaide in 2004, and from there went on to cover sports – mainly cricket – for AAP in Adelaide and Sydney. From there I became the Australian correspondent for ESPNcricinfo in 2011 and stayed for 10 years. What I was most proud of on that job was to provide a knowledgeable, global look at Australian cricket on and off the pitch and the occasional news story along the way. I was also grateful to Cricinfo for the space I was given to write books: Whitewash to Whitewash in 2015, and Bradman and Packer in 2019, the two separate pieces are work I’m most proud of. Where does your passion for cricket come from? What is your favorite cricket memory? It really started with my father. He loved the game and encouraged me to both watch and play it. I have a childhood memory of watching the crazy finish of the 1993 Adelaide Test match when we were on holiday in Port Elliot when I was nine. I was optimistic that Australia’s last pair, Tim May and Craig McDermott, could conjure the winning runs against the mighty West Indies; Daddy less so. He turned out to be right! Daniel, there has been a lot of commotion for the Ashes with the resignation of Tim Paine. How do you think people view the Australian captain and team after the dramas of recent years? There is a wariness in the evidence, not really sure what to think anymore. Australia had just won the T20 World Cup and did it in a very beautiful way, playing spectacular cricket but also without the grunts we were used to prior to the 2018 ball-mess scandal. Now the Ashes will take place without Paine achieving his expected lap of honour, so there is also a sense of starting over.

