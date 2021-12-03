IOC claims Peng ‘safe and healthy’ after women’s tennis organization suspends China events – Radio Free Asia

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) tried on Thursday to downplay fears for the safety of Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai, sparking criticism from human rights activists who said her recent video conversations with his officials were most likely staged, scripted and made under duress. , in a manner similar to televised confessions through state media.

The comments came after the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) suspended all tournaments in China after officials there had failed to prove Peng was truly free, and had failed to respond to calls for an investigation into Peng’s allegations of sexual assault against a former deputy deputy. Prime Minister.

Faced with mounting calls for a boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing in February, the IOC said it had offered Peng “broad support” in a second video call on Dec. 1.

“Yesterday, an IOC team held another video call with… [Peng,] the organization said in a statement on its website. “We have provided her with extensive support, will be in regular contact with her and have already arranged a face-to-face meeting in January.”

It said Peng “appeared to be safe and sound, given the difficult situation she is in”.

“We remain concerned about her personal situation and will continue to support her,” it said, but made no mention of the now-deleted allegations of sexual assault on Nov. 2 that led her to cut herself off from friends and family.

Rights activist Peter Dahlin, who himself has been the subject of a forced televised “confession” while in custody by China’s state security police, responded to the statement with an artistic impression of the setup during his own staged and scripted ordeal.

“Dear #IOC @athlete365 here I am ‘safe and sound and outspoken, to help the CCP refute international criticism,’ Dahlin tweeted Thursday. “This was the part that cameras didn’t show.”

He added: “You should be ashamed of yourself. #WhereIsPengShuai”

The IOC’s second video call came when the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) announced it would suspend all tennis tournaments in China, citing ongoing concerns about Peng’s health and safety, and noting that its original claim that former Deputy Prime Minister Zhang Gaoli forced her into a sexual relationship was not investigated.

“In good conscience, I don’t see how I can ask our athletes to participate there if Peng Shuai is not allowed to communicate freely and is seemingly pressured to contradict her allegation of sexual assault,” WTA chief executive Steve Simon said in a statement. a December message. 1 statement announcing the suspension.

“Given the current state of affairs, I am also very concerned about the risks to all our players and staff if we hold events in China in 2022.”

Simon said he admired Peng’s “strength and courage” for making the allegations public, knowing she could act “self-defeating”.

He said the WTA had given Chinese officials the opportunity to end their censorship of Peng and prove that she is free and able to speak without interference or intimidation, and to investigate her allegations.

“Unfortunately, the leadership in China has not dealt with this very serious issue in a credible manner,” Simon said. “Although we now know where Peng is, I have serious doubts that she is free and safe and not subject to censorship, coercion and intimidation.”

“We reiterate our call for a full and transparent investigation – without censorship – into the allegation of sexual assault against Peng Shuai,” he said.

China rejects criticism

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin on Thursday rejected the WTA’s comments, saying: “China has always strongly opposed the politicization of sporting events.”

State broadcaster CGTN called the Chinese Tennis Association “outrage and resolute opposition” to the decision, saying it based the decision on “fictitious information” and would harm the future opportunities of female players.

Wang Dazhao, senior sports reporter with the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP) popular newspaper said he wondered if the entire WTA had decided the matter, or just Simon.

“When it comes to a single individual, this decision will hinder the development of the sport,” he said.

Comments on Chinese social media platform Weibo in support of the WTA were quickly removed, according to a brief survey conducted Thursday afternoon by RFA.

Human Rights Watch (HRW) China researcher Wang Yaqiu said the WTA has long been seen as a champion of women’s rights.

“People have become so accustomed to international organizations and multinational corporations that are afraid to speak out on human rights issues in China, and feel so threatened that they do not dare to oppose the Chinese government because they may not be able to do business in China. ” Wang told RFA.

“This time the WTA is kind of counter-threat and says they won’t hold any tournaments in China unless they improve their human rights record,” she said.

Veteran tennis star Billie Jean King also tweeted her approval on Thursday.

“I applaud Steve Simon and the @WTA leadership for taking a strong stance on defending human rights in China and around the world,” she wrote on her Twitter account. “The WTA is on the right side of history by supporting our players.”



