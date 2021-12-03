New book offers a critical look at hockey culture and its social barriers

A new book that offers a critical look at hockey culture and the societal barriers that come with it will launch Thursday at SaintMary’s University in Halifax.

The launch is coming just a day after a 16-Year-Old Black Hockey Player With The Halifax Hawks Said He Was Called The N Word during a tournament on Prince Edward Island.

The same thing happened to him during a game three years ago, and this most recent incident once again raises questions about the pace of change in hockey culture, from minor hockey to the NHL.

Three years ago, Cheryl MacDonald hosted an international academic conference on the subject, a conference that brought together scholars and community members with an interest in hockey.

MacDonald, a sports sociologist at Saint Mary’s University, is one of the editors of a new essay book that emerged from that conference. Overcoming the neutral zone trap: the drivers of change in hockey.

You use the neutral zone trap as a metaphor for this book. Why does that work in the context of looking at hockey culture?

On the ice, the neutral zone trap is understood as a defensive tactic where the players create a barrier between the two blue lines to prevent the attacking team and the puck carrier from getting through. My co-editor, John, and I decided to take that and make it a metaphor for the barriers people face within the hockey community, whether that’s to participate or also to succeed.

This incident certainly suggests that the barriers are still there and that things are either deteriorating or at the status quo. How’s the progression and relapse of what you heard while putting this book together, Cheryl?

What I experienced in putting this book together corresponded well with what I have experienced in both my research and my personal life.

And I use the concept of one step forward and two steps back, so I’m always sure to celebrate the progress we’re making in the hockey community, because it certainly is.

I think with this example of the young man in Halifax, the fact that the Halifax Hawks have decided not to return to PEI is a step forward. But at the same time, we usually have two other incidents that I call steps back. That that language still exists, that young man had to hear, is a step back for me.

How does education and training on diversity and inclusion work most effectively?

Although I usually organize workshops and ongoing training sessions with experts, I try to encourage the idea of ​​a daily practice.

This kind of buy-in for true inclusion and acceptance, to me, is something that you have to do in all your interactions, all your activities. It’s something you need to be aware of every day and I don’t think we’re going to get people to fully participate until we’ve done that kind of education.

So it’s kind of a symbiotic relationship where you have to put in the time to learn, but also the time to really believe in it and act on it.

Overcoming the Fall of the Neutral Zone: Hockeys Agents of Change, published by University of Alberta Press, launches Thursday night at Saint Mary’s University in Halifax. (Dr Cheryl A. MacDonald/Twitter)

What’s the best way to support someone going through what this black player went through while being called the N-word during his time in minor hockey?

I think this is a two part process. It is important to make that person feel loved and valued. Having an instant support system is so crucial for every young person and also for every adult, so being able to instill that confidence and personal value is the first step for me to make sure that person understands that, that they have value no matter what they hear.

But the second part of that is changing that environment the child is in. Making sure that people before them don’t use that kind of language and don’t have those kinds of attitudes. So I think it’s something that we really need to tackle from two different sides to create real change.

Do you think we’ll ever get to a place where a player doesn’t have to worry about being called a racist name in hockey?

To be quite honest, no. Unfortunately, I think there will always be ignorance, but I do believe there could be a lot less in it and I think the more isolated and unusual incidents these are, the more we are able to instill confidence in the people out there. being a victim of it, because I think everyone is going to be a victim at some point.

Certainly, certain marginalized communities have more to do with that than others. So I think the goal is to reduce it as much as possible, but understand there’s a chance we’ll never get rid of it completely.

How can people who are involved in the hockey community but who have never heard anything so personal be a part of this change if they are not confronted with it?

First of all, I want to say that I think it’s great that this doesn’t happen often. I think that does show change over a long period of time, even though it’s a slow change. To me that means it’s important to focus on those isolated incidents and hold the person accountable and make sure there are appropriate sanctions.

That way it’s made clear that if they’re treated the same across the board, despite being rare, it’s clear that it’s a case of zero tolerance and it sets a tone early on.

