Fun and learning for International Day of People with Disabilities

Canberra’s community celebrates International Day of People with Disabilities (I-Day) in a variety of ways, from sports and entertainment to better legal aid and support in the workplace.

This year’s diverse I-Day celebrations are a testament to Canberras’ commitment to building a better normal with true inclusiveness, where a person’s ability, gender, cultural background or experience does not affect their access to participate, said Emma Davidson, ACT Minister for Disability.

Normally, the Chief Ministers Inclusion Awards would be held close to December 3, as part of Canberra’s I-Day Celebrations, Ms Davidson said. The gala event will not take place this year, but the ACT Inclusion Council has a social media campaign highlighting how Canberrans has responded and supported people with disabilities. They will also be releasing six videos highlighting positive and inclusive stories from Canberra over the past two years.

Table tennis

Over the weekend, Mrs. Davidson played table tennis for the first time. Table tennis ACT had launched them Diversity and Inclusion Plan to make sport more accessible and inclusive for all.

Originally, the club planned to develop a Disability Inclusion Plan, but realized that Diversity and Inclusion was a better fit for its needs.

This broader focus better addresses intersecting barriers people may face, such as gender, age, language, as well as physical or intellectual disabilities, said Heather Tomlinson, the club’s president.

The club organizes a week of table tennis activities to celebrate and promote table tennis as a sport for all levels.

For over 20 years, the club has hosted weekly programs such as Para Schools and Saturday Para coaching, thanks to volunteers such as Arthur Wilks and Rosanna Horn.

As part of her diversity and inclusion plan, Melissa (Milly) Tapper will be the club’s ambassador for 2022. Ms. Tapper has represented Australia at the Paralympics and Olympics since 2012, winning a silver medal at the recent Tokyo Para Games.

The plan was made possible by a government Inclusion Grant for the Disabled, which provides up to $20,000 to nonprofit small businesses and community groups to remove barriers to participation. It funds activities and initiatives such as disability training, awareness raising and related materials, assistive technology and infrastructure modifications. The grants have been extended until February.

Connect collectively

Belco Arts Connect Collective podcasts feature six Canberrans with disabilities who share their hobbies, pursuits and passions. Posters around Canberra and outside the Belconnen Arts Center have a QR code linked to a podcast.

Disability advocate Craig Wallace will talk about: doctor who; Woody Menzies on his love of cooking; Jenelle Outhwaite on environmentalism; Meg Kawada’s love for music; and Moira Nelson provides insight into the world of refugees.

This project captures everything Belco Arts does at its best, investing in artists and communities, and the power of storytelling at its most raw and personal, said Belco Arts Sammy Moynihan.

Each podcast is hosted by musician and performer Ruth OBrien. She brings a real sense of empathy and curiosity to her interviews, said Mr. Moynihan. She brought out the best in all the interviewees and really created a space for everyone to shine.

The podcasts are available online at: www.belcoarts.com.au/connect-collective.

Music for Canberra will hold a 2021 I-Day Celebration, sharing the joy of music through activities, performances and installations by Canberra artists, including those with disabilities.

Legal advice

Community law of Canberra will launch a series of social scripts that will give people with autism, intellectual and psychosocial disabilities, anxiety or low levels of English literacy access to legal help.

Developed in collaboration with Autism Spectrum Australia (Aspect)These are person-centered stories used to introduce new events and interactions, said executive director/lead attorney Genevieve Bolton. They use simple text and graphics to explain concepts and predict emotions and what to expect from mediation conferences and legal hearings.

They are designed primarily for autistic people, Ms Bolton said. However, anyone experiencing anxiety that impairs their cognitive clarity, recall, and memory and communication, or those with low reading levels can benefit.

Ms Davidson and Attorney General Shane Rattenbury will attend the launch today. This project is funded by the ACT Office for the Handicap.

Epilepsy ACT will soon host a webinar on Epilepsy in the Workplace: Supporting Successful Careers to Educate Workplaces. A live recording of the webinar will also be available.