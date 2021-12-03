Williams a National Freshman of the Year Semifinalist





NORMAN Oklahoma true freshman quarterback Caleb Williams has been named one of 14 semifinalists for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award, presented by the Maxwell Football Club to the outstanding freshman in college football. Oklahoma true freshman quarterbackhas been named one of 14 semifinalists for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award, presented by the Maxwell Football Club to the outstanding freshman in college football. Williams, who has started six games this season, has completed 62.5% of his passes (115 of 184) for 1,670 yards and 18 touchdowns (four interceptions). He also rushed 72 times for 408 yards (5.7 yards per carry) and six scores. His efficiency score of 169.0 ranks seventh nationally since October 9, and he has thrown at least two touchdown passes in five of his last seven games. Since taking over first quarterback responsibilities with 6:41 left in the second quarter against Texas on October 9, Williams has completed 110 of 174 passes (63.2%) for 1,572 yards and 18 touchdowns against four interceptions. He also rushed 67 times for 347 yards (5.2 average) and TDs of 74, 66, 41, 40 and 2 yards in the seven games. The Washington, DC product has six of OU’s nine longest rushes of the season: 74 yards for a TD vs. Iowa State (the longest scrimmage game of the season for the team), 66 yards for a TD vs. Texas, 59 vs. Western Carolina, 56 vs. Oklahoma State, 41 vs. TCU and 40 vs. Kansas. Against Texas Tech on October 30, he became just the third player in OU history to throw for at least six touchdowns without an interception, along with Heisman Trophy winners Baker Mayfield (2016 vs. Texas Tech) and Kyler Murray (2018 vs. Texas Tech). Baylor). Three finalists for the award will be revealed on December 21. The winner of the Shaun Alexander Award 2021 will be announced on Monday 10 January. The formal awards ceremony will be held during the Maxwell Football Club Awards Gala hosted by Harrahs Hotel & Casino Atlantic City on March 18, 2022. The Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award has been presented to the College Freshman Player of the Year since 2018 and is named after Shaun Alexander, a former star at the University of Alabama and with the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://soonersports.com/news/2021/12/2/football-williams-a-shaun-alexander-freshman-of-the-year-award-semifinalist.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos