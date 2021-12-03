China’s attitude to women’s tennis could be unique, cost millions

WTA President and CEO Steve Simon wasn’t about to lead the way for how sports should confront China when he announced it the women’s tennis tour would suspend tournaments there due to concerns about the welfare of former Grand Slam doubles champion Peng Shuai.

And based on the first reactions Thursday to the WTA’s groundbreaking position, including from the International Olympic Committee who will open the Beijing Winter Games in two months, along with the men’s tennis tour and the International Tennis Federation, no one seems too eager to follow suit with the kind of action that would come with a real financial blow.

I do not want to message other sports bodies or influence their decisions or evaluate their decisions. This is a WTA decision that impacted the WTA athlete and our core principles,” Simon said in a video call to The Associated Press on Wednesday. women in general. So as a leading women’s sports organization, and directly influencing that, it was focused on that.

Now I will encourage everyone who has supported us thus far and those who are not yet to continue to speak out and talk about this very important topic. But as for what to do for their business interests and for their reasons, they must make their own decisions. And I don’t want to influence that.

The WTA is the first sports organization to challenge the authoritarian government of China, which is a source of billions in other sports such as the Olympics, tennis, the NBA and golf.

Audrye Wong, a political scientist who studies Chinese politics at the University of Southern California, is skeptical of Simons Group’s company.

This is a brave and commendable move by the WTA, but I doubt many other sports organizations or companies will follow in the WTA’s footsteps, Wong wrote in an email to the AP.

An indication came from the tennis world in statements released Thursday by the ITF, which oversees Grand Slam tournaments and other events worldwide, and the CEO of the gentlemen ATP Tour: Neither mentioned China or the suspension of the WTA.

Wong said Chinese citizens could be asked to boycott foreign products related to tennis and the WTA move could lead to more political repression.

Unfortunately, foreign pressure will also increase the CCP’s (Chinese Communist Party) fears that social movements such as #MeToo pose a threat to the stability of the regime and need to be dealt with more harshly, she wrote.

Peng, 35, a three-time Olympian and former No. 1-ranked doubles player, fell from the public eye a month ago after leveling allegations of sexual assault against Zhang Gaoli, who retired from the Politburo’s Standing Committee in 2018. the pinnacle of political power in China.

Her accusations, posted on social media, were deleted from the strictly censored internet in China within half an hour. Peng then fell out of public view. The first #MeToo case to reach the political realm in China has not been reported by the domestic media; online discussion about it is highly censored.

Indeed, it seems few in the country know anything about Pengs’ allegations or the fallout or why they might see less tennis there next season.

Noting that he had the full support of the WTA board of directors, players, tournaments and sponsors, Simon said the tour would not hold any events in China until the government there agrees to a full investigation into the allegations made by Pengs and the WTA offers an opportunity for direct communication with her. He said that could last until after 2022.

There are about 10 WTA tournaments in China annually, including the season-closing Tour Finals, which will be held there for a decade.

I don’t know how to give you a number of what the actual effect will be, but it will certainly be millions of dollars. And, you know, time will tell, based on what comes our way, how deep and how much further that goes. I’ll just say it’s important, sure. It will be important, Simon told the AP. And it’s something that has to make our way and it will have to make our way. But I’m confident in finding a way to manage it and work through it.

There was barely any response from the Chinese government to the WTA move on Thursday. Asked about the tournament suspension and Pengs’ safety, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin declined to comment on either.

We are always vehemently opposed to acts that politicize sports, Wang told reporters during a daily briefing.

The IOC said Thursday it had a second meeting with Peng; there was also one on November 21. In both cases, the IOC has not released any audio, video or transcript, explaining how contact was arranged, or saying whether there was any discussion about allegations of sexual assault by Pengs.

The IOC said it would keep in touch with her regularly and has already agreed to meet in person in January, shortly before the lucrative Beijing Games begin on February 4.

After the first IOC conversation with Peng, Mary Gallagher, a China expert at the University of Michigan, said: The IOC’s response is inconclusive for anyone except the Chinese government, which is the entity it most needs to please. .”

Diana Fu, who teaches at the University of Toronto and researches state control in China, said all communications Peng has had thus far were likely scripted. She said the messages were directed outside of China; If the Pengs case were widely known in the country, Fu said it could serve as a catalyst for the #MeToo movement.

A sex scandal in itself is not paralyzing the party, Fu said. But a viral online discussion of it, with the potential to rekindle a fledgling #MeToo movement in China, is feared by Beijing.

Given that Beijing recently brought the NBA to its knees due to the support of Houston Rockets general managers in Hong Kong, it will likely be very difficult for the WTA to corner China, Fu added. By standing next to Peng Shuai, the WTA rides the tiger. Once on the backs of the tigers, it will be difficult to dismount without consequences.

