Sports
Supermom coach Pritam Siwach was reluctant but son Yashdeep sticks to hockey and bolsters India defense
Pritam Siwach was convinced that her son had lost it.
Some six years ago, one chilly evening, Yashdeep innocently asked his mother, a hockey legend, if he should follow in her footsteps and grab a stick. Have you gone mad? she replied dismissively.
Yashdeep, a swimmer of 15 at the time, already made a splash in the pool after winning a silver medal in the sub-juniors. No one changes sports at that age, especially hockey, which requires a lot of art, Pritam says. I said to him, keep your focus on swimming and continue studying.
On Wednesday, the former India captain, who won an Arjuna Award as a player and was recently awarded the Dronacharya Award for producing an assembly line of female players, watched from the stands as her son held the India backline together along with Sanjay Kumar and Sharda Nand Tiwari, against a Belgian side that smashed the defense in the quarter-finals of the Junior World Cup.
In a squad of flashy attackers and muscular drag-flickers, Yashdeep, a no-nonsense defender who operates as a free man mainly within 30 feet of his own half, has impressed four games in a row.
THEN MEET THE CAPTAINS!
former captains, @DilipTirkey, and Pritam Rani Siwach with her hockey player husband, Kuldeep Siwach
Pritam's son Yashdeep Siwach is a member of the current team that plays in the Junior World Cup.
Odisha Sports (@sports_odisha) December 1, 2021
India is a team that swears by zonal defense. Each player is assigned an area on the field, which he must mainly guard during the defense. At the same time, they are a unit that likes to use high-press, a style where the attackers stand high on the field to put pressure on the opponents when the ball is in their half.
It is a high risk, high reward strategy. If India can successfully steal the ball, they will be just a few feet away from their opponent D. If the opposing team manages to beat the press, the defense is immediately put under pressure.
That’s where Yashdeep has been most useful for India; trudging between the top of the Indian D and the 25-yard line, clearing the mess that had been created before him. Against Belgium, especially in the third quarter, as they started to pick up the pace, the 21-year-old came in line with the ball and goal, confronting most of the attacks that broke through India’s midfield.
Yashdeep hasn’t done anything special. But the simplicity of his play and the intelligence to anticipate and break a move is as beautiful as a dribble or a feint. And when he has possession of the ball, he has released the ball quickly rather than holding it for longer than necessary, a tendency some Indian players show.
That’s a lesson he learned from his mother: Ball toh balaa hai, says Pritam. The player who holds the ball for a long time is the player who ends up making a mistake.
Yashdeep’s comfort on the ball, tight trapping and quick release hardly betrays the fact that he only started playing hockey six years ago. But hockey is in his DNA, says Pritam. Pet se seekh kar aaya hai.
Supermother Pritam
Pritam, whose international playing career spanned from 1991 to 2008, is one of the earliest Supermoms of Indian sport. When I was pregnant with Yashdeep, I went on for nine months on the ground. First I trained lightly and later I coached the players who trained there, she says.
Yashdeep was just seven months old when Pritam, who decided to return to the team after giving birth, was called up to the selection tests of the Manchester Commonwealth Games. She lost 18 kilos in three or four months to be selected for the competition, which India famously won.
Pritam became a coach and started her academy for women in Sonepat, which has consistently produced top quality players. But she didn’t want her son to follow her into the sport. He occasionally accompanied me to the training ground, but I thought he should try something different than hockey, she says. Deep down, I was also concerned that even if he did really well and was selected on merit, people would talk about selection bias.
History. We know the father-son duo. Now we have a mother-son combination. Yashdeep Siwach, a member of the BBSR JR WC team, is the son of Arjuna & Dronocharya coach Pritam. The photo shows that mother spoils him during half-time (Sr. Nationals, 2007). pic.twitter.com/bGJZ0KevZ3
stick2hockey.com (@indianhockey) Nov 21, 2021
So, the son of one of the best players and coaches of India went swimming. Given the sporting genes in the family Yashdeep’s father was a hockey player and his sister also plays the sport, it was no surprise that he started making waves. He was really good at it. One winter the pools were closed, so he grabbed a hockey stick and started playing for fun. He was enjoying himself immensely and asked me, Mom, should I play hockey?
Pritam was initially dismissive. But the son had picked up one trait from his mother. Like me, he is also stubborn, Pritam laughs. I wasn’t so sure because it’s always hard to learn hockey when you’re that old. I also enroll children at my academy who are in class 4 or 5. Yashdeep was in grade 9.
Finally Pritam gave in and started taking Yashdeep with her to her academy where he trained a bit with Tokyo Olympian Neha Goyal along with a few other female players. Since childhood I have been surrounded by hockey. At home, our table conversations revolved around the game, and when I went to work with my parents, it was on a hockey field, Yashdeep says. That atmosphere really helped me to understand the sport faster.
So fast that even Pritam was surprised. Within a year, Yashdeep was selected to the Haryanas Nationals junior team. And in 2017, he was called up to the national camp. At that point, the family had to make a choice. Pritam, who wanted her son to be more academically oriented towards his career, feared that Yashdeep would not be able to balance the two if he went to camp.
Yashdeep begged for a chance. If he was not recalled to the national camp, he promised his mother that he would focus on academics. But that scenario never materialized. Since 2017, Yashdeep has been a part of the junior national team and uses his excellent playing intelligence to bolster the Indian defence.
Compared to his level now, Yashdeep was only 10 percent when he was selected for the camp. Everything he can do today, he learned in the camp, Pritam says. The reason he can quickly grasp the ideas is because of his education. It is very important in sports today to quickly understand plans and concepts, which can be complex.
Pritam is in Bhubaneswar to get her coach badges and as part of the program she has studied most of the matches. It was not easy to maintain the balance between a mother and a coach while watching Yashdeep play, but she remains objective in her analysis: his composure and ball control were pleasant. Against Belgium, he made a mistake that could have led to a goal, but he didn’t let that mistake affect his performance, which was a good sign. However, he can perform even better under pressure.
Germany, an in-your-face, aggressive adversary, is expected to put as much pressure on India’s defenses as Belgium, if not more. Again, with his no-nonsense defense, Yashdeep is expected to be one of the faces of the Indian resistance.
