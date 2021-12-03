World Table Tennis gets a new identity through Superunion – Branding in Asia Magazine





Superunion has created a new identity for World Table Tennis to “capture a new audience, attract new partners and inspire millions of people around the world to play and enjoy the game,” the agency said at the rollout today. of the new look. World Table Tennis (WTT) was founded by the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) and launched with its inaugural tournament held in Macau last year. But table tennis was only taken seriously as a competitive and commercial sport in a few countries, so the ITTF wanted to change that. The team at Superunions Asia teamed up with WTT to create a brand that changes the way the world looks at table tennis, and put WTT at the center. Inspired by WTT’s vision to show table tennis in a different light, Superunions’ creative strategy was to invert the audience’s point of view by showing the game from the eye of the ball, capturing the energy and skill of the game and show the world table tennis from a new, unique perspective – literally. “The identity design reflects sports photography and perfectly captures how each player focuses on the moving ball. It follows the movements of the spinning ball at breakneck speed and plays out the drama, precision, skill, passion and mental agility that players bring to the table,” Superunion said in a statement. “The all-new look speaks of uncompromising confidence – whether that’s the new iconic black table or the redesigned play theater.” With 563 million fans worldwide, WTT is taking the world by storm. Table tennis officially became the most watched sport in China, quickly attracting 350 million unique viewers in recent months after the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. New partners are inspired to join the game, with Coca-Cola and Tata taking the titles of official partners from all WTT events in China in 2021. And with upcoming tournaments taking place on the American continent for the first time, with Liebherr sponsoring the Championships in Houston, table tennis is a truly global sport played by everyone. The WTT Cup Finals will be held at the OCBC Arena in Singapore between December 4 and 7, 2021.

