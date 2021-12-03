Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown suspended 3 games for COVID-19 violation

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown has been banned for three games for violating NFL-NFLPA COVID-19 protocols, the league announced on Thursday.

The league and players’ union discovered that Brown was one of three players who misrepresented their vaccination status. A former personal chef at Brown’s said earlier this month that the wide recipient had been given a fake COVID-19 vaccination card over the summer.

Also suspended for three games were Buccaneers back safety Mike Edwards and free-agent wide receiver John Franklin III, whom Tampa Bay waived in August. All three players accepted their discipline and will not appeal, according to the NFL.



Brown and Edwards’ suspensions are unpaid. Both are eligible to return to the Buccaneers lineup for the team’s December 26 game against the Carolina Panthers. The NFL and NFLPA negotiated the length of the suspension ahead of Thursday’s announcement, sources told ESPN’s Dan Graziano.

All three players have now been vaccinated and have admitted to misconduct with the league during the investigation process, a source told ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

“The NFL-NFLPA collectively reinforce their commitment and further emphasize the importance of strict adherence to protocols to protect the well-being of everyone involved in the NFL,” the league and players’ union said in a statement.

The competition’s investigation found that Brown brought a fake vaccination card to training camp, but shortly after he arrived someone told him that having a card could get him in trouble, so he made the decision to get vaccinated. , sources told Graziano.

Brown’s attorney, Sean Burstyn, said in a statement that Brown “continues to support the vaccine for every person for whom it is appropriate.”

“The NFL has made its decision and instead of going through the lengthy and distracting process of contesting the outcome, Mr. Brown settled it quickly and he will make the most of this time by treating his ankle injury,” Burstyn said. . “Mr. Brown will be motivated, well rested and in the best shape of his life when he returns in Week 16.”

Brown would not play the next two games due to an ankle and heel injury that has sidelined him since Week 7, a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Wednesday.

Chef Steven Ruiz said earlier this month that Brown had his girlfriend, model Cydney Moreau, contact him this summer to get a fake vaccination card. After Ruiz failed to get a fake card for Brown, he said a few weeks later the wide receiver showed him the one he had for himself and Moreau that Brown said he bought.

Ruiz told ESPN that Brown got his fake vaccination card from a Buccaneers teammate. Ruiz declined to name the other player.

Burstyn had denied that Brown had been given a false vaccination card.

Brown said, when asked about his vaccination card on the Richard Sherman Podcast on Wednesday, “That’s the sad part. The country says ‘You’re innocent until proven guilty’, but you’re guilty until you prove innocence, because all that someone says everyone is already magnifying it, and when you come out and say something you just put yourself in deeper holes because now it’s like… i’ve learned to realize that criticism is answered with achievement. people criticize you, you don’t have to react or worry……”

A day after Ruiz’s initial allegation, Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said the team was doing its “due diligence” in vetting players’ vaccine cards, adding: “I really don’t think it’s a story.”

“We appreciate the League’s timely handling of this matter and recognize the importance of the health and safety protocols that have been put in place. We will continue to implement all of the League’s COVID-19 protocols,” the Buccaneers said in a statement Thursday.

About 80% of the NFL’s vaccinated players were vaccinated in team facilities, sources told Graziano, meaning there is no doubt about the authenticity of their vaccination cards. The NFL also found there was no difference between the positivity rate among players vaccinated at team facilities and those vaccinated elsewhere, sources said, which is one reason the league isn’t afraid of rampant issuance of fake vaccination cards.

During the 2020 season, the Buccaneers’ mantra was “beat the virus.” In September, Arians reported that all players and staffers had received the COVID-19 vaccine, becoming the second NFL team to do so.

Although Brown did not discuss his vaccination status publicly, Edwards wore a mask when he met reporters at the start of training camp, which is required for players who have not been vaccinated. Asked about his vaccination status, Edwards said at the time, “I don’t really want to talk about vaccinations. It is what it is. I don’t really want to get into that.”

When asked if he would change his mind, Edwards said, “I don’t know. We’ll see.” After that, Edwards didn’t wear a mask when he spoke to reporters.

Edwards, who has lined up for safety and nickel back, forced a fumble in last week’s win over the Indianapolis Colts, leading the team by three interceptions. He was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week in Week 2 after recording two pick sixes against the Atlanta Falcons.

Jenna Laine of ESPN contributed to this report.