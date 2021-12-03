Five minutes with the Heralds chief cricket writer Malcolm Conn





Malcolm Conn joined the Herald as chief writer of cricket earlier this year. In this exclusive subscriber Q&A, he talks about how he’s established himself at the masthead, the commotion that led to this Ashes series, and his predictions for the men’s and women’s game. Welcome, Malcolm! What attracted you to the? Herald masthead? How did you settle in? The Herald has a great history and tradition of not only quality journalism, but also quality sports writing. I am delighted to have the opportunity as the premier cricket writer and am proud to be part of such a highly regarded publication. I have worked in sports for most of my career, so I already know most of the sports staff. The Sydney Morning Heralds chief cricket writer Malcolm Conn Credit:Getty Tell us about what you did before joining the Herald? What are you most proud of in your career?

Born in south NSW, I started my career working for a national newspaper in Victoria and moved to The age in the mid-1980s as a VFL/AFL writer. However, I have spent most of my career as a cricket lead writer for various publications. In 2014 I accepted a joint role as Senior Communications Manager at Cricket NSW and Cricket Australia before leaving this year to join the Herald. A career highlight was winning a Walkley Award in 1999 for exposing the Shane Warne-Mark Waugh bookie scandal. As you mentioned, you have worked for Cricket NSW/Cricket Australia. What motivated you to return to journalism? I really appreciated my time in cricket and the many good people I worked with, but when the opportunity arose to become Chief Cricket Writer of the Herald it was just too good to ignore. I enjoy being able to express myself freely about a sport that is part of our society and has been a passion for most of my life. Where does your passion for cricket come from? What is your favorite cricket memory? I was hooked from childhood growing up in an era when Australia dominated the world with Dennis Lillee, Jeff Thomson, the Chappell brothers and Rod Marsh. Living in the countryside, we rarely ventured into Melbourne so it was a different world when my dad took my brother and I to the MCG on Boxing Day in 1975. Watching Lillee and Thomson dismantle the West Indies for a cheering crowd of nearly 90,000 is something that has stayed with me all my life.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.smh.com.au/sport/cricket/five-minutes-with-the-herald-s-chief-cricket-writer-malcolm-conn-20211203-p59eik.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos