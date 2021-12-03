Positional Additions for Week 9

Special for Yahoo Sports

Just because your team is in a slump is no reason to give up the season. Of course, if you’re rebuilding in a dynastic competition and/or the injuries are overflowing, then looking ahead may be the best course of action. But for those with a few underperforming players or head-to-head defeats, there are several ways to turn it around.

The trading market is the most obvious outlet for immediate improvement. Find a player, make an offer and try not to give too much away. Sounds simple enough. You know what’s even easier? This thing is called the waiver wire.

If you haven’t heard, it’s a magical place where NHLers can be added at the click of a button. And it’s free! (Follow this column weekly for more details.)

The following examples may not lift your setup on their own, but they are at least positioned to provide short-term assistance:

(Scheduled rates/statistics as of December 2nd)

Forward

Viktor Arvidsson, LA (Yahoo: 33%)

Arvidsson’s numbers have plummeted in Nashville over the past two years and he was shipped to LA this summer for a few picks. Before serving seven games, the former 34 goalscorer scored two goals and three assists in eight. It may have taken Arvidsson a week to rediscover the scoresheet after he returned, but he has produced four points, including three on the power play. He also averages four shots per game and is stuck in a top six role.

Josh Anderson, MA (Yahoo: 29%)

The Habs struggle to find consistency and that trend has permeated throughout the team. Anderson started the season with one point from seven matchups, then five points over four, followed by five outs. He has changed course, scoring four goals, three assists, 25 shots, 12 PIM and 15 hits in his last eight while skating over 18 minutes. Anderson could be in a slump again, but that’s the risk you’re taking when targeting potential achievers across the board.

Andreas Johnsson, New Jersey (Yahoo: 19%)

18 points in 20 games, of which seven (!) of the last three. That’s about all you need to know about Johnsson to add him to your roster. Of course there is the inevitable regression with an unsustainable firing rate of 25.7. But wait, look at the 35 shots! A plus-13! And strong chemistry with former column subjects Dawson Mercer and Jesper Bratt! I don’t know about you, but I’m sold.

It’s worth adding Andreas Johnsson right now. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Kasperi Kapanen, PIT (Yahoo: 18%)

Kapanen is posting a career-high average in Ice Age, although that could be the result of all the injuries the Pens sustained. Regardless, the ex-Leaf kicked off November with a hat-trick en route to five goals and five assists. Kapanen is also active directing pucks on the net with 49 for the year. He recently moved into Pittsburgh’s second power play and was on the bench for part of Wednesday’s game, but still gets plenty of overall chances to continue his strong run.

Seth Jarvis, CAR (Yahoo: 10%)

Jarvis’ minutes fluctuate wildly, but that’s expected for a non-elite rookie. The 2020 13th overall roster kicked off his NHL career in style with a PPA on his debut and a goal in Game 2. Often playing alongside Carolina’s elite lineup up front, Jarvis didn’t look out of place. And it looks like he’ll earn an extended stay in the greats, having already appeared in double digits. Based on the Canes’ sheer depth and Jarvis’ talent, he could be positioned almost anywhere within the depth chart and still stand a chance of succeeding.

Nick Foligno, BOS (Yahoo: 4%)

Foligno is generally regarded as a must-have in a variety of formats, although an injury may have held him back this season. He was heavily involved in Columbus, but others in Boston dominated their frontline offensive capabilities. Foligno has produced three assists, nine shots, seven PIM and 11 hits since Nov. 24 and may be in for a treat slated to fill in the suspended Brad Marchand over the next three games on the Bruins deadly lead.

Zach Sanford, OTT (Yahoo: 1%)

Scoring was virtually non-existent for Sanford in the first few weeks. He scored five goals last Monday, three of which in Colorado, but has not provided an assist since mid-October. Sanford earns his fancy by covering a lot of edge stats with 13 shots, 13 PIM, 15 hits and seven blocks over the last seven outings. He has also skated a 2:07 average while skating a man over the same stretch and could work as an additional contributor lower in your lineup.

Victor Rask, MIN (Yahoo: 0%)

It may seem hard to back a player who has been scratched nearly as often as he has appeared this season, but there is a good reason for Rask’s inclusion. First, it is widely available. Like really, really, Real available. Second, he has done quite well when active, having posted two goals, four helpers, nine shots and a plus-6 from his most recent five games. Rask centers the Wild’s third unit and some of the Wild’s backup power play, so there’s at least some hope that he can maintain an active role.

defenders

Ryan Suter, DAL (Yahoo: 24%)

Now in his 17th NHL season, Suter is essentially starting over in Dallas. His senior year in Hockey State wasn’t too memorable in scoring with just 19 points from 56 games. Miro Heiskanen and John Klingberg can eat up much of the Ice Age, but Suter can still fit in nearly 23 minutes a night. The upcoming 37-year-old also produced three goals and eight assists, with six of those PPPs. That’s an excellent pick for a blueliner that’s available in about three-quarters of Yahoo leagues.

Colin Miller, BUF (Yahoo: 5%)

Miller won’t be collecting stats like he did in Vegas, although he’s already at 11 points. He has improved his fantasy aim with 34 shots, 30 hits, 28 blocks and 17 PIM. Miller joins both units of Buffalo’s special teams, including the backup man advantage where he has included two helpers. And it’s not like he’s a situational specialist considering a 20:24 average. Many will score more than Miller, although he is above average when it comes to contributions across multiple categories.

Kyle Capobianco, ARI (Yahoo: 1%)

If you’re desperate for power play help and the bigger names are long gone, Capobianco might be the D-man you’re looking for. After all, the Mississauga native amassed 112 points across parts of four AHL seasons. It’s a shame another team didn’t get their hands on Capobianco when he was released in early November, as he has scored two goals and three assists in just nine appearances. The minutes may be on the low side, but they have surfaced recently as a reward for his output.

Sebastian Aho, New York (Yahoo: 0%)

I know what you’re thinking and yes, there are two Sebastian Ahos. This is the one in the back that set the minors on fire for 105 points in 156 games. Aho was in the press box for the first 11 outings of the islands and eventually got his chance due to multiple absences. Through six, he produced an assist and 14 shots, while scoring an average of 3:05 with the extra man. Aho could again wait for the club to play again and others to return, but it wouldn’t hurt to take a flyer on an attacking-headed defender.

goalkeepers

Braden Holtby, DAL (Yahoo: 36%)

Jake Oettinger has been touchy since being called up with a 1.26 GAA and a 0.959 save to five starts. Meanwhile, Anton Khudobin has not played for two weeks. You would expect the Stars to continue to ride on the hot hand, but Holtby won the last two games and stopped 64 of 67 shots. A timeshare between Oettinger and Holtby seems inevitable, but the veteran has a slight advantage based on his recent outstanding efforts.

Antti Raanta, CAR (Yahoo: 6%)

After losing all three of their goalkeepers during the off-season, Carolina chose to bring in Frederik Andersen and Raanta. The latter was solid (3-0-1, 2.36 GAA), although he only made five appearances compared to the first of 17. Andersen seemed unbeatable at times, but has hit a hard point lately with three consecutive defeats, albeit with the team only delivering four goals during that stretch. Does this provide more opportunities for Raanta? Could be. Does it hurt to speculate that a decent netminder behind one of the league’s top D’s will get extra starts? New.

(Players to consider from previous columns: Nazem Kadri, Joel Eriksson Ek, Brandon Saad, Jared McCann, Andrew Mangiapane, Ryan Hartman, Robert Thomas, Lucas Raymond, Nico Hischier, Reilly Smith, Ryan Johansen, Trevor Zegras, Tage Thompson, Evan Rodrigues Boone Jenner, Sean Monahan, Troy Terry, Jordan Eberle, Matt Duchene, Mikael Granlund, Jesper Bratt, Anthony Cirelli, Cole Sillinger, Dawson Mercer, Sonny Milano, Rasmus Andersson, Moritz Seider, Shayne Gostisbehere, Scott Perunovich, Adam Boqvist, Evan Boqvist Bouchard, Vince Dunn, Alex Goligoski, Mario Ferraro, Mikko Koskinen, Alex Nedeljkovic, Jake Oettinger, James Reimer, Adin Hill)