Mitchell Starc, Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, No.5 Spot, Hobart Fifth Test

Australias XI for the first Ashes Test on Wednesday has taken shape with questions about two big spots including Mitchell Starcs having been answered by selectors.

Meanwhile, Wet weather caused great damage to Englands preparations but on Friday the Poms were able to squeeze into one final warming game.

However, the result was less than ideal, as major question marks remained about the highest order.

SELECTORS TO REAR STRONG AND HEAD

The Daily Telegraph reports that the national selectors will stick with the under-fired fast Mitchell Starc, and that Travis Head has won the race against Usman Khawaja to bat at number 5.

The publication understands that both players have the support to play in the Gabba, with Starc holding back Jhye Richardson.

Shane Warne has been among those who have been critical of the Starcs’ recent Test performance, especially since Richardson started the Sheffield Shield season in hot form.

But Starc played against India last summer with the brunt of his father’s unwellness, which selectors have taken into account, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Hes set to keep his spot for the first Test while veteran Khawaja will reportedly be kept on the outside for Main.

The South Australian captain is Khawajas seven years his junior and is part of Australia’s long-term plans.

Both were in strong form in the Shield, but Heads Century in his last first-class match against Khawajas Queensland has reportedly sealed his return.

Australia XI (probably): David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

ENGLAND OPENERS FALL INTO LAST HITOUT

England are currently playing the final day of the Ashes warm-up match and it’s safe to say that not everything went to plan.

The Poms are 61-3 at lunchtime and Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan and Joe Root all fail to hit double digits.

Hameed was the first to fall by just seven runs after being bowled by Chris Woakes.

It brought Malan to the line, but he didn’t last long either, adding eight runs alongside opener Rory Burns.

Joe Root added nine runs before being caught by Ben Foakes.

Burns didn’t stop there with 34 runs to his name at lunch with Ben Stokes beside him.

Wet weather has hampered Englands Ashes’ preparation, meaning the Poms had few opportunities to get playing time before the series kicks off in Brisbane in just under a week.

While Burns kept his composure to steer the ship, England’s highest-order problems seem no closer if Friday’s warm-up is anything to go by.

Burns may have impressed but he has not played Test cricket in Australia before, adding an extra element of uncertainty to what he will be producing next week.

The same goes for Hameed and Zak Crawley, while Malan has failed to pass 20 runs in five of his last 10 innings.

However, Malan may have fallen a century behind on his latest Ashes tour, but England’s top order will have to be at his best to help support Root, who has done much of the heavy lifting.

Stokes meanwhile had impressed with two wickets in Englands warm-up match on Thursday, with the all-rounder tipped to make his Test comeback at Gabba.

It’s great to have Ben back, Zak Crawley said Thursday.

He bowled well and hit the net well. He is making a huge impact on this group just by being here and there is no doubt that he will play a huge part in the Ashes.

LYON RAMPS UP THE MIND GAMES

Taking a page out of Glenn McGraths’ book, Nathan Lyon made the bold pre-series prediction that Australia could win every Test at the Ashes.

McGrath made a habit of predicting a series sweep for every Ashes showdown, and Lyon did the same in a Shane Warne exclusive for CODE.

I think England will have some doubts as many of their senior players have traveled here before and they have not won a Test here, Lyon said.

If you look at Joe Root, Ben Stokes and these guys I think they will undoubtedly have confidence but I think there will be some doubt in their minds (about) the Australian side and the way the Australian team is going about their business here in Australia.

So I’m not sure if it’s fear as they will undoubtedly have their faith in their team. But I know that here in the Australian cricket team, we have the belief that we can come here and win the Ashes and win it 5-0.

STRONG UNDER COOKED

England Ashes winner Steve Harmison says Mitchell Starc is undercooked and could be a weak point for Australia at the Ashes.

Warne has been one of Starcs’ most vocal critics, doubling down on his claims that he should make way for Jhye Richardson in the Gabba.

Harmison said if he was a selector, he would still pick Starc, but worry about his form going to the Ashes.

Starc would be a little concerned, I don’t think he has bowled much and may be a little undercooked, Harmison said in a chat on behalf of IndiaBetting.co.in.

But on flat fields, that bowling alley is better than England’s. However, if there are two day-night matches and the potential for some moisture, England’s bowling unit comes back into play.

EX-AUSSION KEEPER CAN’T MISS KHAWAJA NO 5 SPOT

Earlier, former Australian vice-captain and Fox Cricket expert Brad Haddin said he believes Usman Khawaja will hit number 5 in Brisbane.

Khawaja and Head are battling for a mid-table position in Australia, with both having made big runs in white and red ball cricket so far this summer.

Speaking about Fox Crickets Continuation podcast, Haddin argued for Khawaja and admitted that he was surprised that Moises Henriques was not eligible for selection.

I can’t see them pick Usman Khawaja in the squad and not play him in the Test, Haddin said.

I see no reason why you should have a 34-year-old in the squad if you’re not playing against him. He’s in good shape. I know it’s hard for Travis Head. He will get his time to play for Australia.

Haddin added: I think someone like Khawaja is experienced and quite relaxed with where he is as a cricketer and person.

He has led Queensland to very attractive cricket in recent years, racking up four goals. He has a good relationship with Steven Smith and Marnus Labuschagne. I don’t mind that experience.

Henriques missed New South Wales’ first two Sheffield Shield games against Victoria as he was abroad after the Indian Premier League.

The batting all-rounder postponed his return to Sydney until November 1 to avoid two weeks of hotel quarantine, but had he not won an IPL deal he would have played early-season Shield games and been more likely to push. on a middle berth.

In the lone Shield match he played, the 34-year-old made 7 and 6 at the SCG against Victoria.

I think Moises Henriques is out of luck, Haddin said of his former teammate.

He was in the South African squad and I thought he would be in and around the squad for this first test race. That’s how it is. Perhaps he fell victim to the poor white-ball run that led to the T20 World Cup.

I’m a little surprised he wasn’t in and around the squad. He has been really consistent for NSW over the years.

Haddin said Mitchell Starc has earned the right to start the Ashes but was convinced the three regular fast bowlers would not play all five Tests, which will likely give Jhye Richardson and perhaps even Michael Neser a chance.

They will learn from last summer, he told the Continuation podcasting.

The bowlers were very tired at the end against India.

NEW FANTASTIC TO GUEST FIFTH TEST

Hobart is determined to host the fifth and potentially decisive Ashes Test, reports News Corp.

Cricket Australia held a board meeting on Thursday, and will hold another today, to decide whether to officially remove Perth as host, as expected.

Western Australia’s enforcement of 14-day quarantine is not accepted by the players, making it virtually impossible to play at Optus Stadium as originally planned.

Despite the MCG looming early on as a favorite, Hobarts Blundstone Arena is now being tipped to host a day-night test from January 14-18.

That’s despite a cold war between Cricket Tasmania and Cricket Australia over the handling of Tim Paines’ resignation as Test captain following his sexting scandal.

This is CA’s chance to make history, Tasmanian Prime Minister Peter Gutwein said.

Weve (Tasmania) has never had an Ashes Test in Australia and most importantly, the Ashes are the pinnacle of Test cricket.

Get the biggest traveling show, Test cricket here, and most importantly, the biggest traveling circus, the Barmy Army.

The state is currently planning to lift Covid restrictions, which would bring the crowd to 10,000 by January, in time for the fifth test.

It was believed that CA would give up up to $20 million in revenue by preferring the smaller Hobart location to the MCG, or even the SCG.

The Gabba will host the first Test on December 8-12, followed by the Adelaide Oval Day-Night Test on December 16-20, then the MCG Boxing Day Test on December 26-30 and the SCG Test on January 5-9.

NOT SUCH A DOMINANT FORCE: AUSSIES DEALS BRUTAL REALITY CONTROL

Elsewhere, English fast bowler James Anderson has stated that Australia is not the dominant force it once was for this year’s Ashes series.

The Poms have fought down under before, but Anderson says it will be a different story this time.

We believe we have a group of players who can win, he told the BBCs Project Ashes podcast.

I’m not just saying that. You often say that because you have to be positive, but we really believe we can win here.

That is despite history against England in the opening Test in Brisbane, which starts in just under a week.

The Poms last won at the Gabba in 1986 and in fact Australia had not lost a test match in Brisbane in 33 years before falling to India earlier this year.

However, that defeat has given rival teams confidence that Australia is not the same unstoppable force as it once was.

We know they can be beaten in Australia, Anderson said.

We’ve seen teams do it. It’s not like years ago when they were such a dominant force, you would go there carefully.

India has won their last two tours here, South Africa has won here. It is not an impossible task.