Sports
Winton Woods Beats Hoban in 2021 DII Title Game
CANTON Four years after they last met in Canton, Winton Woods returned to Stark County to face their nemesis, the Akron Hoban Knights.
In 2017, the Knights smothered the Warriors 42-14. When the current Winton Woods seniors announced they would be training next season, they thought of a return.
Thursday evening it became a fact.
Not only did Winton Woods return to the Ohio Division II title game, the team defeated Akron Hoban 21-10 to give coach Chad Murphy his first championship.
The Warriors chanted Murphy, Murphy! subsequently. The freshman coach felt in the days leading up to the game that his players were on their way to victory.
Football has been important there for a long time and this proves it will continue to do so, Murphy said. I think they knew. It’s just trust and they’ve earned it.
Senior TyRek Spikes led Winton Woods with 153 yards and a touchdown, quarterback Buddy Ellery had 87 and a score, and junior KC Spears had 54 yards and a touchdown.
I told myself we would end the last year with a trophy and we did it, Spikes said.
The Warriors defeated Hoban 321-1992, beating them 288-197 with junior Lamar Sperling picking up 121 of those yards. Sperling had run 357 and 270 yards, respectively, in his previous two starts.
It is Winton Woods’ second state championship and first since 2009. It was Hoban’s first loss since falling in Division I Lakewood St. Edward on October 22. It was their fewest points since they scored just seven against New Jersey’s Bergen Catholic early in the season.
Winton Woods was 4-3 after losing to Anderson on October 1, but ended on a nine-game streak.
Murphys Warriors (fitting in green) had early momentum to get within 20 on their opening drive, but a fumble by Spikes gave the Knights the ball back. The Warriors’ defenses were strong all quarter, but Hoban gained a favorable fielding position near Winton Woods’ 10-yard line when umpires ruled Spears was on the knee on a kick attempt.
Still, all Hoban had to show was a 20-yard Charlie Durkin field goal to start the second quarter.
Spikes made up for his early fumble with a 45-yard run early in the second frame, bringing the Warriors to the Hoban 4-yard line. It would be Buddy Ellery with the first touchdown of the game at 9:25 of the quarter.
By halftime, Spikes had 98 yards on the ground and a 2-yard touchdown.
The second half started unceremoniously for Winton Woods as Caleb Kepler recovered a fumble from Spikes and scored 21 yards for a score just after kick-off.
Undeterred, Winton Woods came back with another weapon as Spears sprinted down the right side for a score of 53 yards to put the Warriors back at 11 at 21-10.
It felt great to score to set up my boys, Spears said. Now we can leave our seniors with the best ending they could ever wish for.
That would be all the scoring needed, as Defense Coordinator Carlton Grays’ men kept the knights off the board from there. Junior Lorenzo Hudson led with 10 tackles and had a key interception in the fourth quarter that put the Warriors in the driver’s seat.
More:Winton Woods football state title run brings pride to Forest Park, Greenhills community
I’m glad we brought it back to my school, Hudson said. We have the best DC (Defensive Coordinator) in the state, the best coaching in the state and the best head coach.
When Hobans Jayvion Crable knocked over his last pass attempt at 1:47 on the clock, the stands of green and blue began to dance, as did most players not involved in the game.
At triple outs, the seniors who saw the 2017 eighth grade title loss avenged the defeat.
Everything we’ve worked for has paid off, said linebacker Seven Blue. I couldn’t be more proud of these guys. I’m a senior, but I don’t want to leave. I will love this team for the rest of my life.
Southwest District Defensive Player of the Year Jayron Gibson had predicted the winner in training, taking in the final moments of his high school career in midfield.
I knew we would win, Gibson said. Everyone just kept running every game.
Winton Woods finishes 13-3 with a championship trophy coming to their newly renovated campus in Forest Park.
AkronHoban 0 3 7 0 10
Winton Woods 0 14 7 021
AH – Durkin 20-yard FG
WW Ellery 4-yard run (Umba Dombele kick)
WW Spikes 2-yard run (Umba Dombele kick)
AH – Kepler 21-yard fumble recovery (Durkin kick)
WW – Spears 53-yard run (Umba Dombele kick)
