Who and where is Peng Shuai?





A simple question grips the sports world and grabs the attention of the White House, the United Nations and others: Where is Peng Shuai? The Chinese tennis star disappeared from view for weeks in November after she accused a top Chinese leader of sexual assault, sparking a worldwide chorus of concerns for her safety. Then the editor of a Communist Party-controlled newspaper posted video clips that make it seem like Ms. Peng is eating in a restaurant and attending a tennis event in Beijing. Days later, the International Olympic Committee said the president had spoken to her in a… video call. But the Womens Tennis Association said it remained concerned about Ms Pengs’ ability to communicate freely and reiterated its call on Beijing to investigate her allegations. China’s authoritarian government has a long track record of ironclad treatment of people who threaten to undermine public confidence in the party’s senior leaders. On December 1, the tennis association announced that it would immediately suspend all tournaments in China, including Hong Kong.

The Biden administration and the United Nations Human Rights Agency have joined the conversations for Beijing to prove the well-being of Ms Pengs.

With only a few months to go before Beijing hosts the 2022 Winter Olympics, Ms Pengs’ situation could become a new point of tension in China’s increasingly shaky relationship with the rest of the world. Who is Peng Shuai? Peng Shuai, 35, her last name is pronounced pung, and the ending of her first name rhymes with why is a triple Olympian whose tennis career began more than two decades ago. In February 2014, after winning the Wimbledon double crown with Hsieh Su-wei from Taiwan the year before, Ms. Peng up to a world No. 1 in doubles, the first Chinese player, male or female, to achieve the highest rank in singles or doubles. She and Ms. Hsieh also took the 2014 French Open doubles title. Her career in doubles saw a revival in 2016 and 2017. But in 2018 she was banned from professional play for six months, with a three-month suspension after it was revealed she had tried to use coercion and financial incentives to change her Wimbledon doubles partner after the application deadline. She has not competed professionally since early 2020.

Why did she disappear? Late in the evening on November 2, Mrs. Peng a long note on the Chinese social platform Weibo that exploded on the Chinese internet. In the post, she accused Zhang Gaoli, 75, a former deputy prime minister, of inviting her to his home about three years ago and forcing her to have sex. That afternoon I didn’t agree at first, she wrote. I was crying all the time. She and Mr. Zhang then began a consensual, albeit contradictory, relationship, she wrote.

Within minutes, censors removed Ms. Pengs’ account from the Chinese internet. Since then, there has been a near blackout on her allegations. Women in China who come out as victims of sexual assault and predation have long faced censorship and pushback. But Ms Pengs’ account, which has not been confirmed, is the first to implicate such a high-ranking Communist Party leader, which may be why authorities have been extra diligent in silencing all discussions on the matter, at one point even block online searches for the word tennis. Who is Zhang Gaoli? Zhang Gaoli was a member of China’s highest governing body, the Politburo Standing Committee, from 2012 to 2017, making him one of the most powerful men in the country. Mr. Zhang had climbed steadily from running an oil refinery succession of leadership posts along China’s burgeoning coast, avoiding the scandals and controversy who killed other flashy ambitious politicians.

He became known for his monotonous impersonality. When he entered China’s top leadership, he invited people to look for something wrong in his behavior. Stern, low-key, silent, summed up one of the few profiles of him in the Chinese media. his interests, Xinhua . news agency said, including books, chess, and tennis. How is the sports world reacting?

The censors might have passed if Steve Simon, the head of the Womens Tennis Association, had not spoken out on Nov. 14 and called on Beijing to investigate Ms. Pengs’ allegations and stop trying to bury her case. On December 1, the tennis federation announced that it would end all tournaments in China, including Hong Kong. Mr Simon mentioned his concerns about Ms Pengs’ safety and added in a statement that unless China takes the steps we have asked for, we cannot endanger our players and staff by holding events in China. By withdrawing from China, the tour risks losing hundreds of millions of dollars in the coming years. The International Olympic Committee said it was engaged in quiet diplomacy to untangle the situation. And on November 21, the committee said its chairman, Thomas Bach, spoke to Ms Peng for half an hour that day via video. She told Mr Bach and two other IOC officials that she lives safe and sound at her home in Beijing, but that she would like her privacy to be respected, the commission said. A picture of Mrs. Peng smiling on a big screen in front of Mr. Bach appeared next to it the announcement of the committees.

On November 20, The Wall Street Journal published a essay by Enes Kanter, a center for the Boston Celtics, in which he called for the Winter Games to be moved from Beijing. Mr Kanter was an outspoken critic of the Chinese government and attacked its policies in Tibet, Xinjiang, Hong-Kong and Taiwan. The streaming partner of the National Basketball Associations in China withdrew Celtics games from its platform in October after Mr. Kanter began posting his criticisms on social media. Fellow tennis players on the list so far including Naomi Osaka, Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal and Billie Jean King have spoken out in support of Ms Peng. The Spanish soccer star Gerard Pique posted with the hashtag #WhereIsPengShuai to his 20 million Twitter followers.

What has China said? Virtually nothing. Not officially, at least. Instead, Chinese state-run news organizations and their employees are the only quasi-official voices from the country who have expressed their views. Notably, they do this on Twitter, which is blocked in China. Their messages seem to be aimed specifically at persuading the wider world. First, a Chinese state broadcaster posted an email on Twitter, written in English and attributed to Ms Peng, who denied the assault charge and said she was just resting at home. Mr Simon the email rejected as a crude fabrication, saying it only heightens his concerns about the tennis stars’ safety. Then Hu Xijin, the editor-in-chief of the Communist Party-controlled Global Times newspaper, began sharing videos that appear to show Ms. Peng to his 450,000 Twitter followers.

On November 21, Mr. Hu released another clip, which he said was recorded by a Global Times contributor, showing Ms Peng at the opening ceremony of a tennis event in Beijing.

After the phone call between the IOC and Ms. Peng declined to respond again to Zhao Lijian, the spokesman for China’s foreign ministry, who is usually known for his feisty personality, saying Ms Pengs’ situation was not a diplomatic matter. Mr. Zhao added: I think some people should stop the evil hype and not politicize this issue.

