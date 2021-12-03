Union men’s hockey decreases season by day

Hans Pennink/Associated Press

SCHENECTADY Throughout his 11-year tenure as head coach of the Union hockey team, Rick Bennett has consistently preached the philosophy of looking at the scope of a season day by day.

After a week off due to final exams, Union headed out last Saturday to battle for a 3-2 win over non-league Merrimack, the second straight win for the Dutch, but this week leading up to an ECAC home stand against Princeton. and Quinnipiac, has a rough start.

Bennett wasn’t happy with Tuesday’s practice and kept his team on the ice longer than originally expected.

We’re a current-type team and the practice today is clear on that, Bennett said. We have to come to the rink like we want to be hockey players. It wasn’t good. It was longer than it needed to be, but it also had some good lessons in it. In general, we have a lot to work on.

Team captain Josh Kosack echoed Bennett’s feelings about the importance of practicing hard every day.

We need to do better with attention to detail, Kosack said. We can’t get too high on one win. It was great to beat Merrimack, but we have two really solid teams this weekend. In practice we still have to clean up a bit, but we’re looking forward to the weekend.

While the win over Merrimack was a non-conference win, it ended a two-week hiatus from games on a positive note as Union (4-7-2-0, 2-3-1-0) goes into this weekend, including a visit from number 4 ranked Quinnipiac Saturday.

It was a nice win, it was nice to get out of the break, said Bennett. I thought the first two periods were definitely the best of the year, and the third wasn’t. The third was not our best period, but we had determination and came back, but it was not our best period at all. We conceded four scoring chances, two per period and then (in the third) we conceded nine.

Despite the defensive struggle in the third in Merrimack, Liam Robertson had a couple of power play goals in the game, including the winner of the game with just under six minutes left as Union recovered from a 2-1 deficit in the third period.

It was really important; you have to win the special teams to win games, said Robertson. After taking such a week off, it was good for all of us to study, do our homework and prepare for the exams. With the week off it helped us in the long run.

Union has been able to hone its defense by scoring four times against just one in its last six games, after conceding four or more in its first seven games on the schedule.

We’ve really been working on our defensive game since the beginning of the year, Kosack said. Obviously we had a couple of games early on where we didn’t jump in defensively and teams scored five, seven goals for us. You can’t win in college hockey like that and it’s good to see us improving defensively and getting results.

Sean Martin, a local freelance writer, is a regular contributor to the Times Union.



