Alyssa Malonson Named United Soccer Coaches All-America





KANSAS CITY, Mo. Fifth year defender Alyssa Malonson was named United Soccer Coaches Second Team All-America on Thursday 2021. Malonson becomes the seventh player in Auburn history to earn All-America honors, including the first since Bri Folds in 2018. She is the fourth player to be named Second Team All-America, alongside Rhonda Brooks in 2004, Katy Frierson in 2010 and Casie Ramsier in 2015. “Alyssa had an absolutely incredible year and we’re excited to see her recognized on the All-America team,” head coach Karen Hoppa said. “She came back to Auburn after being called up and she made the most of that extra year of qualifying. She was a key player in all of our wins and was the best defender in our league. “Alyssa is definitely ready to turn pro, and we can’t wait to encourage her to the next level,” added Hoppa. Malonson has already been named the 2021 SEC Defender of the Year and First Team All-SEC and has earned United Soccer Coaches First Team All-Southeast Region accolades. She finished her career as a four-time All-SEC and two-time United Soccer Coaches All-Southeast Region honoree. The Spring, Texas native completed her time on the Plains playing more games in an Auburn uniform than any other player. She set the schedule records for games played, games started and consecutive games started, as she went on to record 97 consecutive starts in the Orange and Blues. Despite switching positions midway through the season, Malonson played a key role in leading the Tigers to seven shutouts, including a best five in the league in the SEC game. The 20th overall pick in last year’s NWSL Draft, Malonson also pitched by matching a career high with eight points on two goals and four assists. She finished her career tied for eighth in program history with 23 assists.

