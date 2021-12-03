Sports
Ind vs NZ, 2nd Test Live Cricket Score, Day 1: India opts to bat after winning toss; Siraj comes in for Ishant
India vs New Zealand Live Score, Final Cricket Score and Live Streaming, Latest Updates:Update: Inspection done, and the toss will take place at 11:30 AM IST. The match kicks off at 12 noon, with 78 overs to bowl.
Example: India takes on New Zealand in the 2nd Test at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
After a thrilling first test in Kanpur, the action now shifts to Mumbai. It is a chance for the Kiwis to win their first test series in India. They would like to continue the confidence of the Kanpur test, where they saved the test thanks to some springy at bats by their spin trio Will Somerville, Ajaz Patel and Rachin Ravindra.
They would like their middle order to perform in Mumbai. Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls and Tom Blundell didn’t contribute much and so they were left behind for most of the match. Opener Tom Latham impressed in both innings. He played spin well and will once again be a threat to India.
The Kiwi bowlers threw decently, but they need to get the Indian lower order out early.
India, on the other hand, has its own battle problems. They depended on Shreyas Iyer and the lower order to save them during the Kanpur test. However, the bowlers threw with big hearts and nearly won the game for the hosts. With Shreyas Iyer shining on debut and Virat Kohli back for the Mumbai test, there is a huge selection dilemma for India. Pujara and Rahane have been under pressure for a while and they didn’t help their cause because they got off to a good start but couldn’t convert them. Rahane scored 35 and 4 while Pujara scored 26 and 22.
Kohli returns at number 4. It will be hard to drop Iyer after he scored a century and a fifty on his debut. The options for India can be to drop one of Pujara or Rahane, or drop an opener from Shubman Gill or Mayank Agarwal and open with Pujara. Saha is fit, but will he make the starting eleven? Or will India go with KS Bharat, who has also opened the percussion in domestic cricket? There are so many questions.
With cloudy conditions in Mumbai, both teams would be looking for an extra sailor.
This means the Kiwis would have to drop one of the spin trios and bring in Neil Wagner. While India might consider playing Mohammed Siraj instead of one of the three spinners.
Rain is forecast on day 1, but the weather will improve for the rest of the days.
With India looking to continue their undefeated streak at home and Kiwis looking for their first series win, we can expect a cracker.
Here’s everything you need to know about the second India-New Zealand test in Mumbai:
When will the second test between India and New Zealand take place?
The second test between India and New Zealand will take place from December 3-7, 2021.
What is the venue for the India vs New Zealand match?
The match will take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
When does the match start?
The match kicks off at 9:30 a.m. IST. The coin toss will take place at 9am IST on Day 1.
Which TV channels will broadcast the match between India and New Zealand?
The match will be broadcast onStar Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available onDisney + Hotstar. You can also browsefirstpost.comfor live updates and over-by-over commentary.
For the last matchCricket Live Score, Follow thelive scoreand updates of the match here
Get all the latest news, trending news, cricket news, Bollywood news, India news and entertainment news here. follow us onfacebook,TwitterandInstagram.
Sources
2/ https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/sports-news/india-vs-new-zealand-live-cricket-score-when-and-where-to-watch-live-streaming-star-sports-dd-sports-ind-vs-nz-updates-10181551.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]