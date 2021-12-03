Ind vs NZ, 2nd Test Live Cricket Score, Day 1: India opts to bat after winning toss; Siraj comes in for Ishant

India vs New Zealand Live Score, Final Cricket Score and Live Streaming, Latest Updates:Update: Inspection done, and the toss will take place at 11:30 AM IST. The match kicks off at 12 noon, with 78 overs to bowl.

After a thrilling first test in Kanpur, the action now shifts to Mumbai. It is a chance for the Kiwis to win their first test series in India. They would like to continue the confidence of the Kanpur test, where they saved the test thanks to some springy at bats by their spin trio Will Somerville, Ajaz Patel and Rachin Ravindra.

They would like their middle order to perform in Mumbai. Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls and Tom Blundell didn’t contribute much and so they were left behind for most of the match. Opener Tom Latham impressed in both innings. He played spin well and will once again be a threat to India.

The Kiwi bowlers threw decently, but they need to get the Indian lower order out early.

India, on the other hand, has its own battle problems. They depended on Shreyas Iyer and the lower order to save them during the Kanpur test. However, the bowlers threw with big hearts and nearly won the game for the hosts. With Shreyas Iyer shining on debut and Virat Kohli back for the Mumbai test, there is a huge selection dilemma for India. Pujara and Rahane have been under pressure for a while and they didn’t help their cause because they got off to a good start but couldn’t convert them. Rahane scored 35 and 4 while Pujara scored 26 and 22.

Kohli returns at number 4. It will be hard to drop Iyer after he scored a century and a fifty on his debut. The options for India can be to drop one of Pujara or Rahane, or drop an opener from Shubman Gill or Mayank Agarwal and open with Pujara. Saha is fit, but will he make the starting eleven? Or will India go with KS Bharat, who has also opened the percussion in domestic cricket? There are so many questions.

With cloudy conditions in Mumbai, both teams would be looking for an extra sailor.

This means the Kiwis would have to drop one of the spin trios and bring in Neil Wagner. While India might consider playing Mohammed Siraj instead of one of the three spinners.

Rain is forecast on day 1, but the weather will improve for the rest of the days.

With India looking to continue their undefeated streak at home and Kiwis looking for their first series win, we can expect a cracker.

Here’s everything you need to know about the second India-New Zealand test in Mumbai:

When will the second test between India and New Zealand take place?

The second test between India and New Zealand will take place from December 3-7, 2021.

What is the venue for the India vs New Zealand match?

The match will take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

When does the match start?

The match kicks off at 9:30 a.m. IST. The coin toss will take place at 9am IST on Day 1.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between India and New Zealand?

The match will be broadcast onStar Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available onDisney + Hotstar. You can also browsefirstpost.comfor live updates and over-by-over commentary.

