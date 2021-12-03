National media predict Michigan football vs. Iowa Big Ten





You probably already have a good idea who the former Michigan football players are going to choose, but what about those in the media? Of course, the media isn’t infallible when it comes to game picks, as hardly anyone (except perhaps Bob Stoops, Desmond Howard, and Charles Woodson) expected Michigan football to beat Ohio state last week. Now the Wolverines are just a game away from Big Ten champions, but Iowa stands in the way. The Hawkeyes were once the No. 2 team in the country, and now that they are healthy, they play much better football after losing to Purdue and Wisconsin. But will it be enough to disrupt the corn and blue? Here’s what some of the prominent national outlets expect to see in Saturday’s Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis. List Former Michigan Soccer Players Predict Big Ten Championship Game Score









Bleacher report

Bleacher Report expects Michigan’s offense to be much better than Iowa’s not-so-good offense, especially the running game, and that will be the difference. Which running game is the most effective? The likely answer is Michigan, which has a solid defense and has shredded the state of Ohio just 297 yards. Iowa’s defense is excellent, but the Hawkeyes’ first offense is 113th in yards per attempt and they just keep leaning on the ground regardless of performance. Michigan wins the Big Ten and advances to the College Football Playoff. Forecast: Michigan 28, Iowa 17 247Sport

Chris Hummer and Brad Crawford are all in and expect Michigan football to survive and advance against the Hawkeyes. Hummer: Michigan -10.5;Iowa struggles with injuries across the board and has a precarious quarterback situation. Plus, I have no doubt that Michigan is the better soccer team. The only thing that really gives me pause is that the Wolverines are getting up for this game after an emotional win over Ohio State. But if you can’t stand up for the Big Ten Championship, what are you playing for? Michigan dominates up front on both sides of the ball, suffocating Iowa en route to the playoff. Michigan 27, Iowa 14. Crawford: Iowa +10.5; This may be my favorite bet of the week. Can Michigan take the field with the same tenacity and aggression that the Wolverines had against the state of Ohio? Probably not. The Hawkeyes have a habit of playing ugly games against good teams and I think Iowa can contaminate this one a bit. Take the Under and Iowa, but Michigan wins straight to reach the CFB Playoff. … Michigan 17, Iowa 10. Illustrated Sports

SI.com expects Michigan to win, but thinks Iowa will come up with some creative plays and cover. Unlike a meeting with Ohio State, which would have been strength over weakness, the matchup between Iowa and Michigan is more like two teams with similar styles. They want to establish the run to set up game action and stop the hasty attack of the opponent. Of each team’s three phases, Hawkeye’s attack will have to be better than it has been for much of this campaign. It takes a lot of defense and special teams to take the squad to victory against an enemy equally strong in those areas. Iowa would benefit from an element of surprise. The Wolverine defense is too solid to keep up with the tendency. I think the Hawkeye coaches will show some wrinkles. If they’re creative and the players execute them, Iowa can turn it into a four-quarter match and get rid of the turmoil. If not, hello Cap One Bowl. PREDICTION:michigan 23,IOWA 20 College football news

sister site College Football News argued for both teams to win, but ultimately expects Michigan to emerge victorious. It’s Michigan under Jim Harbaugh. Was about to see if it is allowed to have nice things. Within 30 seconds of the breakout win over Ohio State finally ending, much of TTUN (That Team Up North) Nation began to panic that the team And last but not leastare going to get over the Buckeye hump to blow it into the Big Ten Championship. new. Oh, it won’t be easy. Iowa is really good enough defensively to take this down; no one has scored more than 27 on the Hawkeyes this year and all bets are off as Michigan starts to turn the ball, but the lines will take control as the game progresses, the defense will rise with a massive second half , and even though no one in Maize and Blue can breathe easy until the middle of the fourth quarter, yes Michigan will be 2nd and most likely to Arlington, Texas. Michigan 26, Iowa 17 CBS Sports

Tom Fornelli had written a long prediction and predicted the match against the spread. He was joined by six other writers, all of whom predict Michigan would win but didn’t give a final score, and three (including Dennis Dodd and Barrett Sallee) who expect Iowa to cover the spread. It’s hard for me to go up against the Wolverines here. It’s not that I don’t have enough respect for the Hawkeyes, it’s that this is a bad match-up for them. Michigan is essentially Iowa on steroids. It has excellent defense and strong special teams, but where the two differ most is on offense. Michigan has one, Iowa doesn’t. Given Iowa’s inability to move the ball this year, it’s hard for me to believe the idea that they will suddenly have success against a Michigan defense that controlled an explosive offense by Ohio State. Plus, Iowa thrives on turnover, and Michigan has only turned the ball nine times. Only five teams in the country have fewer. Put it with the corn and blue.Forecast: Michigan (-10.5)

