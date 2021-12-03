No. 1 Wisconsin receives No. 5 Minnesota in top college hockey rivalry The Badger Herald

The No. 1 University of Wisconsin Badgers (15-0-1, 11-0-1 WCHA) are back home this weekend to take on their rivals, the No. 5 Minnesota Golden Gophers (12-4, 7- 3).

The border fight at La Bahn Arena is certainly one of the biggest match-ups of the year as the best rivals in college hockey are both in the top five.

After a weekend away on Thanksgiving, the Badgers returned home with a previously successful weekend. In St. Paul, UW defeated the St. Thomas Tommies, beating them by a combined 122 in two games.

Minnesota, on the other hand, came off a loss to No. 6 Colgate in the Smashville Showcase Championship. That loss ended the Gophers’ 11-game winning streak and gave them their first non-conference loss in four years.

Both teams come into the weekend with two of the highest-scoring offenses in college hockey. Wisconsin averages five goals per game, the second highest in the nation. Minnesota isn’t much worse, averaging 4.25 goals per game, ranking fourth in the country.

Likewise, both teams have been great defensively and in the fold. The Wisconsin defense allows less than one goal per game, while Minnesota allows 1.9.

From a player’s perspective, both teams are stacked up and down the lineup. Wisconsin was led by their top sophomores, Casey OBrien and Makenna WebsteR. All season these two have done nothing but perform, and the Badgers expect it to continue into this weekend’s frontier battle.

OBrien leads the nation in goals scored, scoring 16 in 16 games. That absurd number is supported by Websters’ goals throughout the season. She has 14 goals, which is second in the nation.

You may be wondering who has the third most goals in the nation this year that the bronze medal belongs to Minnesota star senior Taylor Heise, which has 13.

While both offenses are great, they can both struggle to score against two of the best goalkeepers in the country. Wisconsin’s Kennedy Blair has been nothing short of lights out all season long. Her 0.92 goals-to-average is the fourth best in the nation, and she has five shutouts to last this year.

For Minnesota, all three of their goalkeepers have made several starts all season and all three have played at a very high level.

Off to a good start with graduate student Lauren Bench. Through six starts this season, Bench has scored an average of 2.05 goals and a save rate of 0.921.

Freshman Skylar Vetter has had five starts this season and has worked his way to an average of 1.94 goals conceded and a save rate of 0.913.

Finally, junior Makayla Pahl has had five starts this season. She has a team leading 1.70 goals-to-average and 0.916 save rate.

Whichever keeper Minnesota throws on the ice, Wisconsin is challenged to get the puck into the back of the net.

On a final note, Wisconsin has gone undefeated against Minnesota in their last eight games, 6-0-2 in those matchups. The Badgers are also 10-3-2 in their last 15 games against the Gophers. Even with Wisconsin’s recent wins, Minnesota has a 53-44-13 record against Wisconsin.

Keys to the game

Stay out of the penalty box

While Wisconsin is fairly disciplined about giving up penalties, Minnesota is not. The Badgers have conceded a total of 38 penalties this year, while the Gophers gave up 62.

Wisconsins power play percentage is eleventh in the country, while Minnesotas is ninth. The ultimate goal of these teams must be to stay out of the penalty area, otherwise their opponent can take advantage.

Another thing worth noting, Minnesota already has three short-handed goals this season, the second most in the nation.

go early

As mentioned above, both teams are extremely difficult to score, and both are doing a great job of holding onto their lead. Wisconsin is second in the nation in shutouts with six, while Minnesota has three.

Since both stellar defenses were expected to play strong, the first goal could be the game winner.