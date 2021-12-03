Sports
Nittany Lions in the NFL: Week 13
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. –A total of 39 Penn State football alumni populate the rosters of 23 National Football League teams.
The Nittany Lions are among the top 20 national player-producing programs in the NFL annually. In addition, six former Nittany Lions are members of NFL coaching staffs and two PSU student-athletes from sports other than football are on the list.
Here’s a look at how these NittanyLions greats fared in Week 12.
Marcus Allen (2014-17) S, Pittsburgh Steelers
Bengals 41, Steelers 10
Allen saw action in the Steelers loss to Bengals.
Adrian Amos (2011-14) DB, Green Bay Packers
Packers 36, Rams 28
Amos had four tackles in the Packers victory over the Rams.
Troy Apke (2014-16) S, Washington Football Team
Washington 17, Seahakws 15
Apke saw action in Washington’s win over Seattle.
Saquon Barkley (2015-17) RB, New York Giants
Giants 13, Eagles 7
Barkley had 13 carries for 40 yards and four catches for 13 yards in the Giants win over Philadelphia.
Ryan Bates (2015-18) OT, Buffalo Bills
Bills 31, Saints 6
Bates saw action in Buffalo’s win over the Saints.
Nick Bowers (2015-19) TE, Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders 36, Cowboys 33
Bowers was inactive in Las Vegas’ win over the Cowboys.
Cam Brown (2016-19) LB, New York Giants
Giants 13, Eagles 7
Brown assisted with a tackle in the Giants’ win over the Eagles.
Austin Johnson (2013-15) DT, New York Giants
Giants 13, Eagles 7
Johnson had four tackles and a half sack in the Giants win over Philadelphia.
Jason Cabinda (2014-16) FB, Detroit Lions
Bears 16, Lions 14
Cabinda saw action in the Lions’ loss to the Bears.
Dan Chisena (2015, 18-19) WR, Minnesota Vikings
49ers 34, Vikings 26
Chisena saw action in Minnesota’s loss to San Francisco.
Jack Crawford(2008-11) DT, Arizona Cardinals
day week
Crawford is on injured reserve.
Sam Ficken(2011-14) K, Tennessee Titans
Patriots 36, Titans 13
Ficken is on injured reserve.
Pat Freiermuth (2018-20) TE, Pittsburgh Steelers
Chargers 41, Steelers 27
Freiermuth had four catches for 40 and a touchdown in the Steelers loss to the Chargers. He now has six touchdowns this season.
Will Fries (2020) OG, Indianapolis Colts
Buccaneers 38, Colts 31
Fries was inactive in Indianapolis’ loss to Tampa Bay.
Mike Gesicki (2014-17) TE, Miami Dolphins
Dolphins 33, Panthers 10
Gesicki had three catches for 17 yards in Miami’s win over the Panthers.
Blake Gillikin (2016-19) P, New Orleans Saints
Bills 31, Saints 6
Gillikin averaged 47.0 yards on his five punts in the Saints loss to the Bills.
Kevin Givens (2015-18) DT, San Francisco 49ers
49ers 34, Vikings 26
Givens had two tackles and forced a fumble in the 49ers’ victory over the Vikings.
Chris Godwin (2014-16) WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Buccaneers 38, Colts 31
Godwin had four strikes for 24 yards in the Bucs win over Indianapolis.
Robbie Gould (2001-04) K, San Francisco 49ers
49ers 34, Vikings 26
Gould is injured.
YeturGross-Matos (2017-19) DE, Carolina Panthers
Dolphins 33, Panthers 10
Gross-Matos recorded a tackle in the Panthers’ loss to the Dolphins.
Grant Haley (2014-17) CB, Los Angeles Rams
Packers 36, Rams 28
Haley is on the Rams practice squad.
DaeSeanHamilton (2014-17) WR, Denver Broncos
Broncos 28, chargers 13
Hamilton is injured reserve.
KJ Hamler (2018-19), Denver Broncos
Broncos 28, chargers 13
Hamler will be out for the rest of the season with an injury.
Jesse James (2012-14) TE, Chicago Bears
Bears 16, Lions 14
James saw action in the Bears beat the Lions.
DaQuan Jones (2011-13) DE, Carolina Panthers
Dolphins 33, Panthers 10
Jones collected two tackles in the Panthers’ loss to Miami.
Connor McGovern (2018) OG, Dallas Cowboys
Raiders 36, Cowboys 33
McGovern started guard in the Cowboys’ loss to the Raiders.
Trace McSorley (2014-18) QB, Arizona Cardinals
day week
Carl Nassib (2013-15) DE, Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders 36, Cowboys 33
Nassib saw action in the Raiders beat the Cowboys.
AmaniOrumariye (2015-18) CB, Detroit Lions
Bears 16, Lions 14
Oruwariye had two tackles and an interception in the Lions loss to the Bears. He has had five interceptions this season.
OdafeOweh(2018-20) OLB, Baltimore Ravens
Raven 16, Brown 10
Oweh counted two tackles and a sack in the Ravens win over the Browns. He has five sacks this season.
Micah Parsons (2018-20) LB, Dallas Cowboys
Raiders 36, Cowboys 33
Parsons registered four tackles and a sack in the Cowboys loss to Las Veags.
John Reid (2015-19) CB, Seattle Seahawks
Washington 17, Seahawks 15
Reid saw action in the Seahawks loss to Washington.
Allen Robinson II (2011-13) WR, Chicago Bears
Bears 16, Lions 14
Robsinson was inactive in the Bears’ win over the Lions.
Miles Sanders (2016-18) RB, Philadelphia Eagles
Giants 13, Eagles 7
Sanders had nine carries for 64 yards in the Eagles loss to the Gaints.
Nick Scott (2015-18) S, Los Angeles Rams
Packers 36, Rams 28
Scott had five tackles in the Rams loss to the Packers.
Donovan Smith (2011-14) OT, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Buccaneers 38, Colts 31
Smith started on the left in the Buccaneers’ win over the Colts.
Shaka Toney (2017-20) DE, Washington Football Team
Washington 17, Seahawks 15
Toney had two tackles and his first career layoff in Washington’s win over the Seahawks.
Robert Windsor (2015-19) DT, Indianapolis Colts
Buccaneers 38, Colts 31
Windsor is injured.
