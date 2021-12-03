Nittany Lions in the NFL: Week 13

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. –A total of 39 Penn State football alumni populate the rosters of 23 National Football League teams.

The Nittany Lions are among the top 20 national player-producing programs in the NFL annually. In addition, six former Nittany Lions are members of NFL coaching staffs and two PSU student-athletes from sports other than football are on the list.

Here’s a look at how these NittanyLions greats fared in Week 12.

Marcus Allen (2014-17) S, Pittsburgh Steelers

Bengals 41, Steelers 10

Allen saw action in the Steelers loss to Bengals.

Adrian Amos (2011-14) DB, Green Bay Packers

Packers 36, Rams 28

Amos had four tackles in the Packers victory over the Rams.

Troy Apke (2014-16) S, Washington Football Team

Washington 17, Seahakws 15

Apke saw action in Washington’s win over Seattle.

Saquon Barkley (2015-17) RB, New York Giants

Giants 13, Eagles 7

Barkley had 13 carries for 40 yards and four catches for 13 yards in the Giants win over Philadelphia.

Ryan Bates (2015-18) OT, Buffalo Bills

Bills 31, Saints 6

Bates saw action in Buffalo’s win over the Saints.

Nick Bowers (2015-19) TE, Las Vegas Raiders

Raiders 36, Cowboys 33

Bowers was inactive in Las Vegas’ win over the Cowboys.

Cam Brown (2016-19) LB, New York Giants

Giants 13, Eagles 7

Brown assisted with a tackle in the Giants’ win over the Eagles.

Austin Johnson (2013-15) DT, New York Giants

Giants 13, Eagles 7

Johnson had four tackles and a half sack in the Giants win over Philadelphia.

Jason Cabinda (2014-16) FB, Detroit Lions

Bears 16, Lions 14

Cabinda saw action in the Lions’ loss to the Bears.

Dan Chisena (2015, 18-19) WR, Minnesota Vikings

49ers 34, Vikings 26

Chisena saw action in Minnesota’s loss to San Francisco.

Jack Crawford(2008-11) DT, Arizona Cardinals

Crawford is on injured reserve.

Sam Ficken(2011-14) K, Tennessee Titans

Patriots 36, Titans 13

Ficken is on injured reserve.

Pat Freiermuth (2018-20) TE, Pittsburgh Steelers

Chargers 41, Steelers 27

Freiermuth had four catches for 40 and a touchdown in the Steelers loss to the Chargers. He now has six touchdowns this season.

Will Fries (2020) OG, Indianapolis Colts

Buccaneers 38, Colts 31

Fries was inactive in Indianapolis’ loss to Tampa Bay.

Mike Gesicki (2014-17) TE, Miami Dolphins

Dolphins 33, Panthers 10

Gesicki had three catches for 17 yards in Miami’s win over the Panthers.

Blake Gillikin (2016-19) P, New Orleans Saints

Bills 31, Saints 6

Gillikin averaged 47.0 yards on his five punts in the Saints loss to the Bills.

Kevin Givens (2015-18) DT, San Francisco 49ers

49ers 34, Vikings 26

Givens had two tackles and forced a fumble in the 49ers’ victory over the Vikings.

Chris Godwin (2014-16) WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers 38, Colts 31

Godwin had four strikes for 24 yards in the Bucs win over Indianapolis.

Robbie Gould (2001-04) K, San Francisco 49ers

49ers 34, Vikings 26

Gould is injured.

YeturGross-Matos (2017-19) DE, Carolina Panthers

Dolphins 33, Panthers 10

Gross-Matos recorded a tackle in the Panthers’ loss to the Dolphins.

Grant Haley (2014-17) CB, Los Angeles Rams

Packers 36, Rams 28

Haley is on the Rams practice squad.

DaeSeanHamilton (2014-17) WR, Denver Broncos

Broncos 28, chargers 13

Hamilton is injured reserve.

KJ Hamler (2018-19), Denver Broncos

Broncos 28, chargers 13

Hamler will be out for the rest of the season with an injury.

Jesse James (2012-14) TE, Chicago Bears

Bears 16, Lions 14

James saw action in the Bears beat the Lions.

DaQuan Jones (2011-13) DE, Carolina Panthers

Dolphins 33, Panthers 10

Jones collected two tackles in the Panthers’ loss to Miami.

Connor McGovern (2018) OG, Dallas Cowboys

Raiders 36, Cowboys 33

McGovern started guard in the Cowboys’ loss to the Raiders.

Trace McSorley (2014-18) QB, Arizona Cardinals

Carl Nassib (2013-15) DE, Las Vegas Raiders

Raiders 36, Cowboys 33

Nassib saw action in the Raiders beat the Cowboys.

AmaniOrumariye (2015-18) CB, Detroit Lions

Bears 16, Lions 14

Oruwariye had two tackles and an interception in the Lions loss to the Bears. He has had five interceptions this season.

OdafeOweh(2018-20) OLB, Baltimore Ravens

Raven 16, Brown 10

Oweh counted two tackles and a sack in the Ravens win over the Browns. He has five sacks this season.

Micah Parsons (2018-20) LB, Dallas Cowboys

Raiders 36, Cowboys 33

Parsons registered four tackles and a sack in the Cowboys loss to Las Veags.

John Reid (2015-19) CB, Seattle Seahawks

Washington 17, Seahawks 15

Reid saw action in the Seahawks loss to Washington.

Allen Robinson II (2011-13) WR, Chicago Bears

Bears 16, Lions 14

Robsinson was inactive in the Bears’ win over the Lions.

Miles Sanders (2016-18) RB, Philadelphia Eagles

Giants 13, Eagles 7

Sanders had nine carries for 64 yards in the Eagles loss to the Gaints.

Nick Scott (2015-18) S, Los Angeles Rams

Packers 36, Rams 28

Scott had five tackles in the Rams loss to the Packers.

Donovan Smith (2011-14) OT, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers 38, Colts 31

Smith started on the left in the Buccaneers’ win over the Colts.

Shaka Toney (2017-20) DE, Washington Football Team

Washington 17, Seahawks 15

Toney had two tackles and his first career layoff in Washington’s win over the Seahawks.

Robert Windsor (2015-19) DT, Indianapolis Colts

Buccaneers 38, Colts 31

Windsor is injured.