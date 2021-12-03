Notre Dame football is in good hands with Tyler Buchner





As his freshman season progressed, Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner has proven he has what it takes to excel at the college level. The Notre Dame football team made the right move by naming Jack Coan their starting quarterback going into the 2021 college football season. A graduate transfer from Wisconsin, Coan had great success with the Badgers, which led them to a Big Ten title game. Over the spring and summer, Coan battled it out with sophomore Drew Pyne and true freshman Tyler Buchner, who couldn’t play his senior year of high school due to COVID restrictions in the state of California. Coan won the job outright, going into Week 1’s game against Florida State as not only the undisputed starter, but also a team leader. That opening game for Coan was magical, as he threw more yards than any other Notre Dame football quarterback has ever done in a first start, leading the team to a win. The following week, as the team struggled at home against Toledo, Brian Kelly turned to Buchner for a spark, and since then he’s been the kind of change of pace at the position this team needed. Coan is having a fantastic season and playing his best football, but Buchner is the future and the future certainly looks bright. Football Notre Dame is in good hands with Buchner In his first season on campus, Buchner has come in and proved not only that he can play at the collegiate level, but also that he can be the kind of dual-threat quarterback who can take this program to a national title. He is immediately offensive whether it be with his arm or his legs and that bodes well for the Irish after Coan leaves after the bowling game or play off. We’ve seen Buchner every week since that game in Toledo, and all year round he threw three touchdowns against three interceptions, as well as more than 330 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. Notre Dame has a talented quarterback coming to the program in Steve Angeli, a top New Jersey pocket passer. For Angeli, he might be better off with red shirts in Year 1, as this is going to be Buchner’s team, especially with Tommy Rees returning as offensive coordinator after Brian Kelly flying to LSU. Buchner is a special talent and the program is in good hands with him at the helm.

