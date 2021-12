Tennis Australia annual report shows $100M loss due to COVID-19 restrictions, Australian Open player quarantine

Tennis Australia suffered a net loss of more than $100 million in the 15 months surrounding this year’s delayed and COVID-19-stricken Australian Open, the body’s 2020-21 annual report showed. Most important points: Tennis Australia emptied its $80 million cash reserves and took out a $40 million loan due to the impact of COVID-19 on the Australian Open

TA’s latest annual report showed a net loss of $100.02 million from June 30, 2020 to September 30, 2021 Next year’s Australian Open, scheduled for January 17-30, will be packed on stadium courts The cost of flying players from all over the world to Melbourne and quarantining them in hotels for two weeks placed a huge financial burden on the organizers of the Grand Slam tournament. Limited crowds and a quick shutdown that kept fans out of the Melbourne Park precinct for five days limited opportunities to mitigate losses through ticket sales and other on-site revenue generators. The accounts showed that Tennis Australia posted a net loss of $100.02 million from July 30, 2020 to September 30 this year. Stay up to date on DATE’s key COVID-19 news with a look back at our blog Tennis Australia’s $80 million cash reserves were exhausted and the governing body took out a $40 million loan to help them advance to next year’s tournament. Despite concerns about the Omicron COVID-19 variant, controls at Australia’s external and internal borders are slowly being relaxed as vaccination rates rise in the country. Full crowds for Boxing Day, Aus Open After last summer’s MCG test and the Australian Open were severely restricted, the Victoria government is lifting the audience limits in time to ensure that both events have a full house. read more Organizers hope for a more normal Australian Open in 2022. The tournament will return to its usual January slot after being moved back to February last year, while all stadium courts will be able to maintain full capacity. Players and officials who have been vaccinated may fly to Australia and compete without any quarantine requirement. Reuters Space to play or pause, M to mute, left and right arrows to search, up and down arrows for volume. Watch Duration: 4 minutes 58 seconds 4 m 58 s Heavily mutated Omicron variant puts scientist on edge What you need to know about the coronavirus: Loading form…

