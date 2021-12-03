Sports
Men’s hockey seems to overcome slow start – The Bowdoin Orient
In a slow start to the 2021-2022 season, the men’s hockey team currently holds a 0-3-1 overall record (0-1-0 NESCAC), with losses to Williams, the University of New England (UNE), and Babson College.
However, the Polar Bears have been beaten by solid teams. Williams finished at the top of the NESCAC rankings in 2019-2020 but lost in the conference championship semifinals. Williams has been a strong NESCAC team for the past five years, ranking above Bowdoin every year. UNE and Babson are ranked 12th and 9th respectively in Division III men’s hockey.
Despite the slow start, the Polar Bears are looking to take advantage of a tough road trip against three fierce conference rivals, the first of which is Colby.
[The Colby game] is a huge game this weekend that will determine the direction of our season, said goalkeeper Alex Kozic 24.
Defender Graham Rutledge 22 stressed the need to overcome adversity and stay focused on success in these upcoming, high-stakes NESCAC matchups.
There is rivalry [against Colby] and there is the great multitude that goes along. Our challenge is to put that aside and just focus on doing our job to win the game, Rutledge said. Connecticut College and Tufts are probably the two hardest real ice surfaces to play on in the NESCAC, but that can’t be an excuse. We have to be as prepared as possible to come in with a positive mentality and try to make a bit of a winning streak.
Head Coach Jamie Dumont is looking forward to the elevated level of the competition and the challenges that come with it.
We like to hit the road and play for tough crowds. It brings out the best in us, Dumont wrote in an email to the East. NESCAC hockey is the best [Division III] competition in the country.
Even in a tough competition, the polar bears have high ambitions.
We hope to win the NESCAC Championship. That’s been our goal since day one, and the culture that was trying to start here, Rutledge said. We cannot settle for less than that.
The team believes it can do this and relies on its diligent work ethic.
I’m happy with how hard our team is working and how we stayed together as a team, Rutledge said.
Despite being winless in the first four games, Kozic is also optimistic about the team’s potential for strong performances.
We played good pieces, Kozic said. It’s just that we haven’t been able to tie a full 60 minutes together yet.
Dumont echoed the sentiments of his players and praised the team’s dedication in training outside of game performance.
Despite our track record, our work ethic and attitude have been outstanding, Dumont wrote.
In an effort to overcome 18 months of physical separation between players and coaches due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the team has spent time bonding.
It’s almost like we had two freshman classes, a situation that every sport has to deal with, Rutledge said. We did quite a bit of team bonding in the fall. We did a wiffleball tournament and now got a lot of time together practicing, lifting and running.
In Rutledge’s eyes, these efforts have paid off. As a senior reflecting on his many seasons as a polar bear, Rutledge highlighted this season’s outstanding camaraderie.
I think our commitment and buy-in [to the team] has been the best in the time I’ve been here, Rutledge said.
Dumont also emphasized how socially cohesive the team is.
This group is very close on and off the ice, Dumont wrote. They enjoy each other’s company immensely and get along well.
